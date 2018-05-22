Get Glowing Skin With These Papaya Face Packs

Papaya is a very common fruit found in every household in India. We all have had papayas and papaya juice. Papaya contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body.

These help in increasing the immunity of the human body. Papaya helps in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of papaya.

But do you know how papaya can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin C contained in papaya works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen.

The copper, which is contained in papaya protects the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun. Papaya also contains Vitamin A, which protects our skin from the cancer-causing cells.

Let's know how to use papaya for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.

For Glowing Skin

The vitamins contained in papaya help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping it fresh. You can get glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 papaya

1 cup of water

How To Use:

1. Cut the papaya into small pieces.

2. Add some water and blend it together.

3. Apply this all over your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

For Skin Whitening

Papaya contains antioxidants that help in brightening the skin. It also helps in getting a smooth and supple skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Papaya

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

1. For this, you will require 1/2 a papaya.

2. Blend the papaya in a blender to make a paste.

3. Add honey into to the paste and mix them well.

4. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in luke warm water.

Cures Pimples And Acne Scars

Papaya contains agents that help in reducing pimples and acne. This papaya pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 papaya

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

1. Take a papaya and grate it.

2. Squeeze the grated papaya to get the juice out of it.

3. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice into it.

4. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it for 20 minutes.

5. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Treats Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in papaya help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ papaya

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

1. Grate the papaya.

2. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder.

3. Add this to the grated papaya. Mix them well and add egg yolk and honey.

4. Apply this pack on your face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes.

5. Rinse it off after 20 minutes in cold water and pat dry.

6. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.

To Brighten Dull Skin

Ingredients:

1 ripe papaya

4-5 pieces of orange

How To Use:

1. Cut the papaya into small pieces and blend them.

2. Squeeze the orange pieces to take out the juice.

3. Mix them well and apply this on your face.

4. After 20 minutes, wash it off using normal water.

Papaya And Turmeric Pack For Hair Removal

Ingredients:

½ cup papaya

½ tsp turmeric powder

How To Use:

1. Mash a papaya piece and add a pinch of turmeric.

2. Apply this on the area where you want to remove your hair and let it dry.

3. Scrub the mixture off slowly and wash the area with lukewarm water.

4. This will help in removing unwanted hair instantly.