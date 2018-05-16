Did You Know Chewing Gum Can Help You In Getting Rid Of The Double Chin?

Double chin can mostly be seen among people who are overweight. Also, it is something which can be easily noticed. Quick remedies are not possible for reducing this. But if you follow the below-mentioned remedies regularly, you can definitely get rid of the double chin and notice the difference in a month.

Double chin can also occur due to ageing. Since ageing causes our skin to sag, this can also lead to double chin. You can follow a healthy lifestyle and some simple home remedies to tackle this issue.

Mentioned below are some remedies which can be easily done sitting back at home. Let us see what they are and how frequently you can try them.

Chewing Gum

One effective solution to get rid of double chin is to tone down your muscles and give them some exercise. You can easily do this with a chewing gum.

Chewing gum is one of the best ways that can help you in getting rid of the excess fat on your chin. Make sure that you choose a sugar-free chewing gum for this, so that it can also help you in maintaining healthy gums and teeth.

You can simply chew a gum multiple times in a day to get rid of the double chin.

Egg White

The skin-tightening properties contained in an egg white help in getting rid of the double chin.

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

How To Do:

Take 1 egg and separate the egg white. Whisk the egg white well. Add 1 tbsp milk, 1tbsp honey and 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your chin and neck. Let it stay for 30 minutes and then wash it off in normal water. You can repeat this remedy once every day.

Green Tea

Green tea helps in reducing weight due to the antioxidant properties. Weight loss also helps in reducing double chin.

Ingredients:

1 tsp green tea

1 cup water

Honey

How To Do:

Boil a cup of water and add a teaspoon of green tea and strain it well. Add a few drops of honey in to the green tea and consume it. You can drink this atleast thrice a day for faster and better results.

Olive Oil

Vitamin E and antioxidants contained in olive oil help in tightening the skin and firming it. Regular use of this remedy can give you quick and faster results.

Ingredient:

Olive Oil

How To Do:

Take some olive oil as per your requirement and heat it. Apply this on your jaw and neck and gently massage in a circular motion for a few minutes. You can either leave it for an hour or leave it overnight before rinsing it off. Try this remedy once in a day.

Vitamin E

As mentioned earlier vitamin E can help in firming the skin and in reducing fat because of the antioxidant property contained in it.

Ingredient:

Vitamin E capsules

How To Do:

All you have to do is to take 2-3 vitamin E capsules and extract the oil out of it. Apply this on your jaw and neck and gently massage. Leave it on for 30 minutes and later, wash it off in lukewarm water. You can do this once every day for better results.

Glycerin

Glycerin also works well in getting rid of the double chin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp glycerin

1 teaspoon Epsom salt

Cotton pad

How To Do:

In a bowl, mix together 1 tbsp glycerin and 1 tsp Epsom salt. Apply this mixture on your chin. Let it stay for 20-30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off using lukewarm water. You can repeat this remedy at least thrice a week.

Wheat Germ Oil

Another effective way of getting rid of double chin is using wheat germ oil. Whet germ oil contains Vitamin E that helps in firming the skin.

Ingredient:

Wheat germ oil

How To Do:

Take some wheat germ oil and massage it on the chin area. Massage it gently in an upward and downward motion and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Leave the oil on the skin overnight. You can do this remedy every day before going to bed.