Chocolate Peel Off Face Mask For An Instant Glow

When you hear the word "Chocolate," you associate it with "Indulgence." When you're feeling low or when your hormones are acting weird, take a bar of chocolate and you will automatically feel good. But what if you use it on your face? It will definitely make you feel drop-dead gorgeous!

Not only is eating chocolate good for the body (dark chocolate that has a high percentage of cocoa) but when applied to the skin, you will immediately see the difference. You'll have a softer, smooth and glowing skin.

Chocolate is packed with various nutrients that help to break down free radicals and hydrate the skin, removing blemishes and stimulating the production of collagen. Dark or bitter chocolate contains a lot of antioxidants, meaning it provides tons of benefits for the skin, like it helps to reduce wrinkles, moisturizes the skin, soothes irritated skin, and improves blood circulation.

Nowadays, it's very easy to find beauty products that have chocolate as its main ingredient. They come in the form of face masks, soaps, body lotions, exfoliators and so on, and no doubt all these products are good, but have you tried making your own homemade chocolate peel off mask?

If you haven't, then you have come to the right place. Today, we will talk about the benefits of chocolate and how to make a chocolate peel off mask.

Chocolate Peel Off Mask:

In order to make a chocolate peel off mask, we will need three ingredients: cocoa powder, brown sugar, and honey.

Requirements:

• 1/3rd cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

• 2 tablespoons of brown sugar

• ¼th cup of organic honey

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mix 1/3rd cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and ¼th cup of organic honey. Make sure you mix them properly.

• Now, apply this mixture evenly on your face and neck.

• Let the mixture dry on your face.

• Once it's dry, gently peel off the mask. Massage your face gently while rinsing it with water.

• Use this peel off mask one time in a week to attain a glowing skin.

Benefits Of Brown Sugar

Brown sugar is loaded with numerous health benefits, but it can also be used as a beauty product.

Brown sugar is an excellent exfoliating agent that helps to remove dead skin cells from the skin, leaving it looking clean and fresh.

Benefits Of Honey:

Honey contains antiseptic and antioxidant properties that help to heal damaged skin cells.

It is a natural humectant, meaning it helps to lock the moisture in the skin, leaving the skin moisturized and hydrated.

Dry and dull skin can be healed by applying honey on the skin.

For oily skin, honey helps to eliminate the acne-causing bacteria, leaving the skin looking radiant and glowing.

Benefits Of Chocolate:

Dark chocolate has numerous health benefits, like it lowers bad cholesterol, gets rid of eczema, promotes cell growth, protects the heart, improves blood flow, reduces stress hormones, etc. It also provides you a healthy and glowing skin. Below we have 6 benefits of chocolate for the skin. Let's take a look.

1. Hydrates the skin:

The high antioxidant properties and vitamin C in chocolate keep the skin moisturized and hydrated. So, if your skin feels rough and dry, use chocolate to treat that problem.

2. It's a natural moisturizer:

Cocoa beans are rich in oleic acid, palmitic acid, and stearic acid, a.k.a. fatty acids, that help to keep the skin moisturized. If your skin is dry, rough and dull, treat it with the goodness of cocoa beans.

3. Protects the skin from damage:

The harmful UV rays of the sun cause a lot of skin damage like wrinkles, fine line, age spots, etc. So, chocolate contains antioxidant properties that help protect the skin from the damage caused by free radicals. Chocolates are also packed with flavonoids that help to filter the harmful UV rays of the sun and thus acts as a protective shield.

4. Soothes skin irritation:

Chocolate contains anti-inflammatory properties and is very gentle on the skin. So, if you have inflammation or redness on the skin, then chocolate will help soothe the skin. It's best for people with sensitive skin.

5. Fights stress:

Stress is one of the reasons for premature ageing and wrinkles to appear sooner. So, the antioxidant properties found in chocolate can help lower stress level and therefore provide a glowing and fresh skin.

6. Cleans and detoxifies the skin:

The antioxidant properties that are found in chocolate help to nourish and clean the skin. Chocolate, when mixed with caffeine, acts as an exfoliator. It helps to remove the dead skin cells, therefore, allowing the new skin cells to come up.

So, the next time you want to treat your skin, pamper it with a chocolate peel off mask and get a glowing skin in an instant.