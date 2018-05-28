Amazing Benefits Of Rosewater For Dry Eyes

With every passing day, the amount of time that we spend in front of the screen (be it the computer screen, mobile screen or TV) is increasing by the minute. The dirt and pollution in the cities that we live in is also on the rise. The cumulative effect of all of this is the fact that there are increasing instances of dry eyes noted in people.

To tackle this, the one thing that is a sure-shot solution is that of using rose, as a therapy to treat dry eyes. Rose bud, rose oil and rose water have their own uses in the world of skin care.

This article talks about how you can use rose water to treat the dryness of eyes. Take a look.

• Reduction In Inflammation

The inflammation of the eyes may be due to a wide array of reasons, dryness being one of them. But before you go haywire over the inflammation of your eyes and run from pillar to post, looking for a specialist for the same, it is worthwhile to consider trying out this homemade remedy.

How To Do:

Here, all you have to do is spray some rose water on a cotton ball and then rub it gently over your eyes and eyelids. Make sure you rub it gently and that you are not too harsh on the eyes. Repeat this every alternate day, in order to obtain the best results.

• Reduction In Fatigue

You must have noticed that after a particularly long day, your lower eyelids start fluttering involuntarily. As irritating as this appears, the fact is that this is a clear indication of the fatigue in your eyes. While most people are of the belief that a good night's sleep is enough to tackle this, the fact is that it requires a little more effort on your part.

How To Do:

Here, you need to take a cup of water. It is a good idea to use distilled water or boiled water that has been cooled to room temperature. To this, add a teaspoon of rose water. Rinse your eyes well with this mixture. Repeat this activity before heading to bed for the night every day.

• Antibacterial Properties

Many people are allergic to pollens or dust. Living in the modern world, it is not always feasible that you will keep yourself protected from these. In such a situation, if you do find yourself suffering from the after-effects of such exposure, an easy way to deal with the same would be by using rose water.

How To Do:

Take rose water in a bowl, to this dip a cotton ball. While it is still wet, the same should be applied to the eyes and left undisturbed for 15 to 20 minutes. After that interval, the cotton balls are taken off and the face is washed with the usual delicate face wash.

This is one treatment wherein the end results are noted immediately as soon as the process is complete. In fact, it is advisable that if you know you will be exposed to some of your allergens on a particular day, you can opt for this process as a precautionary measure.

• Reduction Of Dark Circles

Such is the highly competitive modern world, that often we have to compromise on our sleep in order to chase our dreams. The effect of this lack of sleep is the appearance of dark circles underneath our eyes, which makes us look ugly. However, rose water is an efficient way of fighting dark circles.

How To Do:

To use this, you have to spray a mixture of rose water and cold milk onto a cotton ball. The mixture should be prepared by taking the two key ingredients in equal proportions. The cotton ball should then be left on the eyes for 10 to 15 minutes, and this act is repeated daily for a couple of months. Notable reduction in the appearance of dark circles is observed from the third week itself.

• Relaxing Eye Drops

The major symptom of dry eyes is irritation that is difficult to explain or pen down in words. In such a situation, use of eye drops not just relieves the eyes but also helps in the reduction of the overall dryness. This also washes away the extra dirt that is present in the eyes and helps the eyes to relax.

How To Do:

Here, all that you have to do is to lie in a comfortable position and then put 2 or 3 drops of rose water in each eye. If you are not comfortable with applying the eye drops yourself, do not hesitate to seek help from a friend or family member. Once that is done, relax and do not open your eyes for the next 10 to 20 minutes. Repeat this for one to two times in a day, in order to obtain the best results.

• Preventing The Occurrence Of Dry Eyes

Often, the kajal, eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow and other eye makeup products that we use are actually responsible for causing the dryness in our eyes. In such a situation, if the makeup remover that we use is also artificial with harmful chemicals present in it, it will only make matters more difficult for our eyes, which are our windows to the world.

In order to minimize the damage caused by makeup and make things more comfortable for our eyes, the only way out is to use rose water as an eye makeup remover. This not just ensures that the eye makeup is got rid of very easily but also restores the hydration of the eyes, thus preventing the occurrence of dry eyes in itself.