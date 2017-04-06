Activated Charcoal: Benefits For Skin & How To Use It Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Activated charcoal has become the talk of the town. You might also have heard about it. It is being used in the skin care regime by more and more people.

This is because activated charcoal offers a variety of benefits for the skin. Activated charcoal is a form of activated carbon and is porous in texture. It is quite effective in maintaining healthy skin.

Activated charcoal deeply cleanses your skin. It has antibacterial [1] and antifungal properties that keep the harmful germs away and helps to remove the toxins from the skin. [2] It removes the dead skin cells and helps to make the skin firm.

Hence, it is being widely used to make face masks. So, why should we stay behind? Today, we've some activated charcoal face mask recipes for you to try.

But before we move on to the recipes, let's have at look at the various benefits that it offers.

Benefits Of Using Activated Charcoal For Skin

It helps to get rid of the skin impurities.

It exfoliates the skin.

It treats skin issues such as acne, blackheads and whiteheads.

It cleans up your skin pores.

It absorbs excess oil from the skin.

It makes the skin soft.

It provides a soothing effect to the skin.

Activated Charcoal Face Masks

1. Activated charcoal and honey

Honey has antibacterial, antioxidant and antifungal properties that keep the skin healthy and prevent signs of ageing. [3] Honey is a natural humectant that retains the moisture in the skin and keeps it hydrated. [4]

Ingredients

1 tsp activated charcoal

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Wash it off using a facial cleanser.

2. Activated charcoal and aloe vera

Aloe vera improves the skin elasticity and makes it firm. [5] It deeply moisturises the skin and gives a soothing effect to the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp activated charcoal

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wipe it off using a wet cloth.

3. Activated charcoal, coconut oil and bentonite clay face mask

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that is quite effective in treating acne. [6] It moisturises the skin and maintains the pH balance of the skin. Bentonite clay removes the toxins from the skin and treats acne. Baking soda removes the dead skin cells and rejuvenates the skin. It also helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin. [7]

Ingredients

½ tbsp activated charcoal

½ tbsp bentonite clay

¼ tbsp baking soda

½ tbsp coconut oil

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Mix activated charcoal, bentonite clay and baking soda in a bowl and give it a stir.

Add coconut oil in it and mix well to ensure no lumps are left.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste.

Using a brush apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat your face dry.

Apply some moisturiser on your face.

4. Activated charcoal and tea tree oil

Tea tree oil possesses strong anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. The antioxidant properties of tea tree oil protect the skin from damage and keep it healthy. It is very useful for treating acne. [8]

Ingredients

1 tsp activated charcoal

3 drops of tea tree oil

2 tsp water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply a thin layer of this mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

5. Activated charcoal and rose water

Rose water maintains the pH balance of the skin. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothe the skin and keep it healthy. [9] It also helps to control the excess oil on the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp activated charcoal

1 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off using cold water.

6. Activated charcoal, apple cider vinegar and distilled water

Apple cider vinegar controls excess oil on the skin and treats skin issues like acne and pimples. Besides, it has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay and maintain healthy skin. Distilled water, additionally, cleanses the skin and removes the impurities from the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp activated charcoal

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp distilled water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients well.

Apply this mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off using cold water.

7. Activated charcoal, clay and primrose oil face scrub

Primrose oil moisturises the skin and improves skin elasticity, making the skin firm. [10] Calendula possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothe and protect the skin and help to treat acne. [11] This face scrub will remove the dirt and impurities from your skin and treat various skin issues like acne and signs of ageing.

Ingredients

3-4 activated charcoal pills

1 tsp clay

5 drops of primrose oil

½ tsp calendula powder

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Break open the charcoal pills in a bowl.

Add clay, primrose oil and calendula powder into the bowl.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat it dry.

Apply a thin coat of this mask on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

After the mask dries, spritz some water on your face.

Gently scrub your face in soft circular motion for 5 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

8. Activated charcoal, ground coffee and coconut oil face scrub

Coffee exfoliates the skin and makes it firm. Activated charcoal, when combined with coconut oil and coffee, will protect the skin from free radical damage and prevent signs of ageing. [12]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

½ tbsp activated charcoal

½ tbsp ground coffee

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Gently scrub your skin with this mixture using circular motions.

Leave it on for 3-5 minutes.

Wash it off later.

9. Activated charcoal, honey and essential oils face mask

Honey helps to keep the skin moisturised. Lavender essential oil has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and heals the irritated skin. It has antimicrobial properties that keep the skin healthy. [13]

Ingredients

1 tbsp activated charcoal

1 tbsp bentonite clay

1 tbsp raw honey

1-2 drops of lavender essential oil

1-2 drops of tea tree oil

2 tbsp water

Method of use

Add activated charcoal and clay in a bowl.

Now add honey in the bowl and give it a stir.

Add water in the bowl to make a paste.

Lastly, add the lavender and tea tree oil and mix well.

Using a brush, apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Pat your face dry.

