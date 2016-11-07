Oily Eyelids? 6 Things You Can Do!

Oily eyelids, a condition annoying during winter and downright a nightmare during humid days of the summer! However, there are home remedies for oily eyelids that can help you deal with the condition better.

And eyelids being the most delicate and thinnest part of your facial skin, just any over-the-counter products won't work. In fact, it is a risk not worth taking. Hence, what you need are home remedies to treat oily eyelids.

Herbal masks for oily eyelids are safe, toxic free and work 99% of the time. Don't go by our words, give it a go and see for yourself!

Before we go any further, you need to first understand what triggers the condition. Hormonal imbalance is the main culprit. Disrupted hormones cause oil glands to secrete more oil, which in turn can make your overall facial skin excessively greasy.

Other than that, aggressive chemically formulated skin care products, medication, stress and lack of proper skin care can all cause the eyelids to become greasy.

And no matter how expensive an eye shadow and liner you use, the oiliness is going to leave the makeup smudged, smeared and creased!

To avoid all this, here are some home remedies for oily eyelids that will work like a charm and also some tips to take care!

Tomato

Tomato packs a powerful punch of beta-carotene and antioxidants, which remove excess oil, while toning the skin.

Take a teaspoon of freshly extracted tomato juice. Keep it in the refrigerator to chill for 5 minutes. Massage it onto your closed eyelids. Take care not to touch your eyelashes. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse it clean with plain water. Do this once every day, until you see a visible difference.

Cotton Towel

Cotton towel absorbs more water from the skin than a synthetic fibre one. After washing your face with your regular cleanser, take care to gently blot your eyelids as well, along with your face to remove the excess grease.

Egg Yolk

Egg contains a high ratio of protein than any dietary supplement you can get your hands on. It not just controls the excess grease of the skin, but is also extremely gentle, plus it prevents wrinkles.

Take 1 egg white in a bowl and whip it into a fluffy consistency. Close your eyes, and using a brush, gently apply the Ayurvedic mask for oily eyelids. Wait till it dries, before wiping it clean with a wet cotton pad. Do this twice a week.

Rose Water

Rose water is an excellent toner, which can balance out the skin's oiliness, without being too harsh.

Take a few drops of rose water in a cotton ball, and massage it on the area around your eyes, including the eyelids. Let it naturally get absorbed into the skin.

Milk

Yet another natural ingredient for oily eyelids is this one. Milk happens to be a powerhouse of magnesium and lactic acid, which can close open pores and restore the pH balance of the skin, without being too harsh.

Dip a cotton ball in raw milk, wring out the excess, and gently dab it onto your eyelids. Wait till it dries completely, before wiping it clean with a wet cloth.

Witch Hazel

Witch hazel contains tannin, which acts as a natural astringent that shrinks pores and reduces oil production. Sprinkle a few drops of non-alcoholic witch hazel onto a cotton ball.

Dab it gently onto your eyelids. Let it sit till dry, and then follow it up with your usual eye makeup.

Tips To Take Care Of Creased Eyeliners Due To Oily Lids

Choose Your Eyeliner Carefully

If your eyelids are oily then using a kohl eyeliner would not be right. In this case it is always recommended to use gel eyeliners instead of kohl liners. Gel eyeliners dry up as soon as it is applied and thus prevent smudging.

Avoid Foundation

Applying a foundation or concealer on your eyelids that are already oily will make your eyelids more oily. And chances are there that your eyeliners will get smudged. You can either use a powder-based foundation or water-based foundation to apply on your eyelids.

Apply Primer

Primer acts as a fine base for your eye shadows, liners, etc. It hydrates the skin on the eyelids and prevents the creasing of your eyes shadows.

Always remember to use a primer before you apply anything on your eyelids so that it remains longer and does not get smudged due to oily skin.