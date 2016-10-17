11 Beetroot Face Packs For Beautiful And Flawless Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Beetroot is well-known for its health benefits. This richly-pigmented vegetable is a great way to purify your blood and boost your energy. However, you might not know that beetroot is a knight in shining armour for your skin as well. From acne to blemishes and wrinkles, beetroot can effectively fight most of our skin woes.

This delicious vegetable consumed usually as a salad or juice when applied topically can revitalise your skin, thanks to the presence of vitamins minerals, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.[1] In this article, we talk about the various benefits of beetroot for your skin and how you can include beetroot in your skincare routine. We would like to remind you that to get the full benefit of the vegetable for skin, before you apply it topically, start with a glass of beetroot juice every day.

Benefits Of Beetroot For Skin

A great blood purifier, beetroot's topical application on the face offers various skin benefits which are listed below.

The presence of vitamin C in the beetroot helps improve collagen production in the skin and improve skin appearance.

It adds a natural glow to your face.

It reduces the appearance of acne and blemishes.

It helps to brighten your skin.

It improves skin elasticity to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

It reduces the dark circles under your eyes.

It hydrates your skin.

It gives a natural pink tint to your lips.

Beetroot Face Packs

1. For the rosy glow The richly-pigmented beetroot applied on the face is enough to give you that rosy glow.[2] Additional, the skin-enriching properties of the vegetable keeps your face nourished. What you need 1 beetroot Method of use Chop the beetroot in smaller and grate it. Apply the grated vegetable on the face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off later and you will see that rosy blush on your cheeks. Use this pack 2-3 times a week to keep the natural rose tint on your face. 2. For acne Acne is a skin condition that troubles many of us. Clogged pores are one of the main reasons behind acne. Beetroot is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants that fight the free radical damage to get rid of acne.[2] Curd contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin to get unclog skin pores and reduce acne.[3] What you need 2 tbsp beetroot juice 1 tbsp curd Method of use In a bowl, take the beetroot juice. Add curd to it and mix well to get a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off later. Use this pack 1-2 times in a week for the best results. 3. To get an even complexion Vitamin C present in beetroot helps to improve collagen production in the skin to improve skin appearance. Lemon juice, being one of the best skin brightening agents, aids in providing an even tone to your skin.[4] What you need 1 tbsp beetroot juice 1 tbsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off later. 4. Skin-brightening pack Mix the enriching beetroot with vitamin C rich orange peel powder and you have a face pack that deep cleanses your skin, improves skin elasticity and brightens your skin.[5] What you need 1 tsp beetroot juice 2 tsp orange peel powder Method of use In a bowl, take the orange peel powder. Add beetroot juice to it and mix well to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste on your face. Leave it on until it dries. Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water. Use this face pack every alternate day for best results. 5. For blemishes The nourishing properties of beetroot mixed with the strong astringent properties of tomato juice make this an ideal face pack to get rid of those stubborn blemishes.[6] What you need 1 tbsp beetroot juice 1 tbsp tomato juice Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients. Apply it to the blemished areas. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Use this pack once in a week to get best results 6. For dark circles Beetroot is an excellent source of antioxidants and that helps to smoothen the under-eye area and reduce the puffiness. A great emollient for the skin, almond oil contains vitamin E and K that provide it with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These make it a potent solution for dark circles.[7] What you need 1 tsp beetroot juice 2-3 drops of almond oil Method of use In a bowl, take the beetroot juice. Add almond oil to it and mix well. Apply the mixture under your eyes. Leave it on for about 15 minutes. Rinse it off later using cold water. Use this pack 2-3 times in a week for best results. 7. For dry skin Beetroot mixed with milk and a hint of almond oil is a great solution for dry skin woes. Lactic acid present in the milk exfoliates the skin without stripping it of its moisture. Almond oil is highly emollient and is a wonderful ingredient to keep your skin hydrated.[8] What you need 2 tbsp beetroot juice 1 tsp milk 2-3 drops of almond milk Method of use In a bowl, take the beetroot juice. Add milk to it and stir well. Lastly, add the drops of almond oil and give it a good mix. Apply the mixture to your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off later. Use this pack 1-2 times in a week for the best results. 8. For oily skin Multani mitti keeps the oil production in check and clears the excess oil.[9] Beetroot helps to soothe the skin and replenish the lost moisture in the skin. What you need 1/2 beetroot 1 tbsp multani mitti Method of use Boil half a beetroot for around five minutes and blend it to get a paste. Add multani mitti to it and mix well to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste on your face. Leave it on until it dries completely. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Use this face pack 2-3 times in a week for the desired results. 9. To tone the skin Beetroot juice mixed with milk gives you a face pack that helps clear your skin, unclogs the skin pores and tone your skin. What you need 2 tbsp beetroot juice 1 tbsp milk Method of use In a bowl, mix beetroot juice and milk. Apply the mixture to your face. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Use this pack 2-3 times in a week to get best results. 10. De-tanning pack Beetroot with its enriching vitamins and bleaching properties mixed with sour cream helps to reduce sun tan and gives you a glowing skin. What you need 1 tsp beetroot juice 1 tbsp sour cream Method of use In a bowl, mix both ingredients to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste on your face. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Scrub the paste and rinse it off. Use this pack twice a week for the best results. 11. Anti-ageing pack Vitamin C present in beetroot improves collagen production of the skin and boosts skin cells regeneration to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Honey is full of antioxidants that aids in the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.[10] What you need 1/2 beetroot 1 tbsp honey Method of use Crush the beetroot in a bowl. Add honey to it. Apply the mixture to the affected areas. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off later. Use this pack 1-2 times in a week for best results.