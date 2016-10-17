ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    11 Beetroot Face Packs For Beautiful And Flawless Skin

    By

    Beetroot is well-known for its health benefits. This richly-pigmented vegetable is a great way to purify your blood and boost your energy. However, you might not know that beetroot is a knight in shining armour for your skin as well. From acne to blemishes and wrinkles, beetroot can effectively fight most of our skin woes.

    This delicious vegetable consumed usually as a salad or juice when applied topically can revitalise your skin, thanks to the presence of vitamins minerals, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.[1] In this article, we talk about the various benefits of beetroot for your skin and how you can include beetroot in your skincare routine. We would like to remind you that to get the full benefit of the vegetable for skin, before you apply it topically, start with a glass of beetroot juice every day.

    Benefits Of Beetroot For Skin

    A great blood purifier, beetroot's topical application on the face offers various skin benefits which are listed below.

    • The presence of vitamin C in the beetroot helps improve collagen production in the skin and improve skin appearance.
    • It adds a natural glow to your face.
    • It reduces the appearance of acne and blemishes.
    • It helps to brighten your skin.
    • It improves skin elasticity to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.
    • It reduces the dark circles under your eyes.
    • It hydrates your skin.
    • It gives a natural pink tint to your lips.

    Beetroot Face Packs

    Array

    1. For the rosy glow

    The richly-pigmented beetroot applied on the face is enough to give you that rosy glow.[2] Additional, the skin-enriching properties of the vegetable keeps your face nourished.

    What you need

    • 1 beetroot

    Method of use

    • Chop the beetroot in smaller and grate it.
    • Apply the grated vegetable on the face.
    • Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
    • Wash it off later and you will see that rosy blush on your cheeks.
    • Use this pack 2-3 times a week to keep the natural rose tint on your face.
    Array

    2. For acne

    Acne is a skin condition that troubles many of us. Clogged pores are one of the main reasons behind acne. Beetroot is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants that fight the free radical damage to get rid of acne.[2] Curd contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin to get unclog skin pores and reduce acne.[3]

    What you need

    • 2 tbsp beetroot juice
    • 1 tbsp curd

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, take the beetroot juice.
    • Add curd to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.
    • Apply the mixture to your face.
    • Leave it on for 15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later.
    • Use this pack 1-2 times in a week for the best results.
    Array

    3. To get an even complexion

    Vitamin C present in beetroot helps to improve collagen production in the skin to improve skin appearance. Lemon juice, being one of the best skin brightening agents, aids in providing an even tone to your skin.[4]

    What you need

    • 1 tbsp beetroot juice
    • 1 tbsp lemon juice

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, mix both the ingredients.
    • Apply the mixture on your face.
    • Leave it on for 15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later.
    Array

    4. Skin-brightening pack

    Mix the enriching beetroot with vitamin C rich orange peel powder and you have a face pack that deep cleanses your skin, improves skin elasticity and brightens your skin.[5]

    What you need

    • 1 tsp beetroot juice
    • 2 tsp orange peel powder

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, take the orange peel powder.
    • Add beetroot juice to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.
    • Apply the paste on your face.
    • Leave it on until it dries.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water.
    • Use this face pack every alternate day for best results.
    Array

    5. For blemishes

    The nourishing properties of beetroot mixed with the strong astringent properties of tomato juice make this an ideal face pack to get rid of those stubborn blemishes.[6]

    What you need

    • 1 tbsp beetroot juice
    • 1 tbsp tomato juice

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, mix both the ingredients.
    • Apply it to the blemished areas.
    • Leave it on for 15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later.
    • Use this pack once in a week to get best results
    Array

    6. For dark circles

    Beetroot is an excellent source of antioxidants and that helps to smoothen the under-eye area and reduce the puffiness. A great emollient for the skin, almond oil contains vitamin E and K that provide it with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These make it a potent solution for dark circles.[7]

    What you need

    • 1 tsp beetroot juice
    • 2-3 drops of almond oil

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, take the beetroot juice.
    • Add almond oil to it and mix well.
    • Apply the mixture under your eyes.
    • Leave it on for about 15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later using cold water.
    • Use this pack 2-3 times in a week for best results.
    Array

    7. For dry skin

    Beetroot mixed with milk and a hint of almond oil is a great solution for dry skin woes. Lactic acid present in the milk exfoliates the skin without stripping it of its moisture. Almond oil is highly emollient and is a wonderful ingredient to keep your skin hydrated.[8]

    What you need

    • 2 tbsp beetroot juice
    • 1 tsp milk
    • 2-3 drops of almond milk

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, take the beetroot juice.
    • Add milk to it and stir well.
    • Lastly, add the drops of almond oil and give it a good mix.
    • Apply the mixture to your face.
    • Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later.
    • Use this pack 1-2 times in a week for the best results.
    Array

    8. For oily skin

    Multani mitti keeps the oil production in check and clears the excess oil.[9] Beetroot helps to soothe the skin and replenish the lost moisture in the skin.

    What you need

    • 1/2 beetroot
    • 1 tbsp multani mitti

    Method of use

    • Boil half a beetroot for around five minutes and blend it to get a paste.
    • Add multani mitti to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.
    • Apply the paste on your face.
    • Leave it on until it dries completely.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later.
    • Use this face pack 2-3 times in a week for the desired results.
    Array

    9. To tone the skin

    Beetroot juice mixed with milk gives you a face pack that helps clear your skin, unclogs the skin pores and tone your skin.

    What you need

    • 2 tbsp beetroot juice
    • 1 tbsp milk

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, mix beetroot juice and milk.
    • Apply the mixture to your face.
    • Leave it on for about 30 minutes.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later.
    • Use this pack 2-3 times in a week to get best results.
    Array

    10. De-tanning pack

    Beetroot with its enriching vitamins and bleaching properties mixed with sour cream helps to reduce sun tan and gives you a glowing skin.

    What you need

    • 1 tsp beetroot juice
    • 1 tbsp sour cream

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, mix both ingredients to get a smooth paste.
    • Apply the paste on your face.
    • Leave it on for 30 minutes.
    • Scrub the paste and rinse it off.
    • Use this pack twice a week for the best results.
    Array

    11. Anti-ageing pack

    Vitamin C present in beetroot improves collagen production of the skin and boosts skin cells regeneration to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Honey is full of antioxidants that aids in the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.[10]

    What you need

    • 1/2 beetroot
    • 1 tbsp honey

    Method of use

    • Crush the beetroot in a bowl.
    • Add honey to it.
    • Apply the mixture to the affected areas.
    • Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later.
    • Use this pack 1-2 times in a week for best results.

    More BEETROOT News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue