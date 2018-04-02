Beetroot Face Packs That Can Nourish Your Skin In Minutes

Beetroot is a highly valued skin care ingredient that has been used for centuries for treating a plethora of troubling skin conditions.

This vegetable is laden with powerful antioxidants that can benefit your skin in numerous ways. From providing nourishment to combating skin-damaging free radicals, beetroot can help your skin in ways you cannot possibly fathom.

There are tons of ways in which you can use beetroot for skin nourishment purposes. However, combining it with other equally beneficial ingredients to prepare face packs is cited to be the most effective way of using beetroot.

Here we've compiled a list of skin-nourishing face packs you can prepare using beetroot and other natural ingredients. Try them to boost your skin’s health and improve its appearance.

1. Beetroot And Lemon Juice Face Pack

Method Of Preparation:

- Extract 1 teaspoon of fresh beetroot juice and mix it with ½ teaspoon of lemon juice.

- Soak a cotton ball in the resulting solution and dab it all over your face.

- Let it sit there for 10 minutes before rinsing your face with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Use this face pack at least twice a week to get effective results.

2. Beetroot And Aloe Vera Gel Face Pack

Method Of Preparation:



- Grate a sliced piece of beetroot and mix it with 2 teaspoons of freshly scooped out aloe vera gel.

- Spread the resulting material all over your face.

- Let it sit there for 10-15 minutes before rinsing your skin with tepid water.

Frequency:

This homemade face pack can be used on a weekly basis for nourishing skin and getting an even skin tone.

3. Beetroot And Rice Powder Face Pack



Method Of Preparation:

- Create a blend of 2 teaspoons of beetroot juice and ½ teaspoon of rice powder.

- Smear it all over your face and neck.

- Allow the pack to dry for 15 minutes before washing it off with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

Frequency:

In a month, try using this face pack at least 3-4 times to get a well-nourished and youthful skin.

4. Beetroot And Honey Face Pack

Method Of Preparation:

- Take a bowl, put 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of beetroot in it.

- Stir the ingredients to get a paste-like consistency.

- Slather the pack on your face and let it sit there for 15 minutes.

- Wash off the residue with a face wash and lukewarm water.

Frequency:

You can use this beetroot face pack twice a week to get a nourished and soft skin.

5. Beetroot And Sandalwood Powder Face Pack

Method Of Preparation:



- Just mix 2 teaspoons of beetroot juice with ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder.

- Apply the resulting pack to your facial skin.

- Leave it there for about 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Once a week, pamper your skin with this homemade pack to get the kind of skin you’ve always desired.

6. Beetroot And Rose Water Face Pack



Method Of Preparation:

- Grate a thick slice of beetroot and mix it with 1 teaspoon of rose water.

- Put the material all over your face and neck.

- After 10 minutes use lukewarm water to wash off the residue.

- Follow up by applying a light toner for enhanced results.

Frequency:

Using this face pack on a weekly basis can help you get nourished skin and ward off unsightly breakouts.

7. Beetroot And Olive Oil Face Pack

Method Of Preparation:

- Combine 1 teaspoon of grated beetroot with ½ teaspoon of olive oil.

- Gently apply the resulting material to your face.

- Leave it there for 20 minutes before using a light cleanser and lukewarm water to wash off the residue.

Frequency:



The incredible combination of beetroot and olive oil can be used on a weekly basis for providing nourishment to skin and improving its texture.