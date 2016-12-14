Home-made Aloe Vera Face Packs For Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Our skin needs constant care and attention. Everyone desires a healthy, glowing skin, but most of us fail to provide the nourishment our skin needs on a regular basis.

Face packs have become fairly popular and common among the women these days. We find various face packs in the market that claim to be infused with natural ingredients that nourish the skin and give you beautiful glowing skin. But don't you think it is better to use the natural ingredients in their pure form without the blend of chemicals? Well, we do too.

Aloe vera, traditionally used for its medicinal properties, is a common ingredient in many of the beauty products. There is no doubt about the perks that aloe vera has to offer for our skin. And what's amazing is that you can use aloe vera to whip up some effective home remedies to get healthy and glowing skin.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera

Aloe vera acts as a great moisturiser for the skin. [1] It rejuvenates the skin and prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles to give your skin a youthful look. [2]

It also contains antioxidants such as vitamin A, C and E that protect the skin from free radical damage. Aloe vera removes dead and dull skin and leaves you with healthy glowing skin. [3]

Besides, the antimicrobial properties of aloe vera keep the harmful microbes at bay and treat acne and pimples. [4] Additionally, it also helps to treat hyperpigmentation, dark spots and blemishes. [5]

Isn't aloe vera a blessing for the skin? Let's now have a look at how you can use aloe vera in the comfort of your home to get refreshed and glowing skin.

How To Use Aloe Vera To Get Glowing Skin

1. Aloe vera and vitamin E

Vitamin E has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and rejuvenate the skin. [6] Mixing it with aloe vera, it helps to reduce pigmentation and will give you a clean and glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 vitamin E capsules

1 tbsp raw milk

1 tbsp rose water

3 drops of almond oil (dry skin)/3 drops of tea tree oil (oily skin)

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in cold raw milk and gently wipe your face with it.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using water and pat dry.

Now take the rose water in another cotton ball and gently rub it on your face and neck.

Let it dry.

Take aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Prick and squeeze the vitamin E capsules into the bowl and mix them together well to get a smooth paste.

Add almond oil if your skin is dry or tea tree oil if you have oily skin. Mix well.

Massage the paste on your face and neck in circular motions for a couple of minutes before going to bed.

Let it stay overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild cleanser.

Finish it off with some moisturiser.

2. Aloe vera with papaya and honey

Papaya contains vitamin C that facilitates the production of collagen and gives you a firm and supple skin. [7] It removes the dead skin cells and gives you a rejuvenated skin. This combination of aloe vera, papaya and honey will moisturise your skin and exfoliate it to give you a refreshed skin. [8] This pack is best suited for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for about 25 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat dry.

3. Aloe vera with milk cream

Aloe vera and milk cream together will cleanse and moisturise your skin. It is a nourishing mix that will rejuvenate your skin to give you that healthy glow. This pack is best suited for dry skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

¼ cup milk cream

Method of use

Take the milk cream in a bowl.

Add the aloe vera gel into it and mix them well until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the pack on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

4. Aloe vera with turmeric, honey and rose water

Turmeric is widely known as a powerful antiseptic that heals the skin and keeps it clean. [9] Rose water has astringent properties that tighten skin pores to give you a firm skin. [10] This combination will revive your skin and protect it from damage. This pack is suitable for all skin types.

Ingredients

1 tbsp freshly extracted aloe vera

A pinch of turmeric

1 tbsp honey

4-5 drops of rose water

Method of use

Cut the aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel.

Take one tbsp of this aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add turmeric, honey and rose water in it and mix well to get a paste.

Let it rest for about 5 minutes.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

5. Aloe vera with bitter gourd and honey

Bitter gourd has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and prevents premature ageing of the skin. [11] This pack is best suited for combination to oily skin.

Ingredients

1 bitter gourd (karela)

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Peel the bitter gourd and cut it into smaller pieces. Grind the pieces to make a paste. Take this paste in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel and honey in it and mix well.

Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wipe it off your face using a wet cotton ball or a wet cloth.

Rinse your face with water and pat dry.

Note: Do a 24-hour patch test on your forearm before you try this face pack. This is recommended if you have sensitive skin.

6. Aloe vera with tomato juice

Tomato has bleaching properties that lighten and brighten the skin. This face pack will protect your skin from UV damage and prevent signs of ageing. [12] This pack is suitable for all skin types.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well in a bowl.

Wash your face using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face and pat dry.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Lastly, smear some cold water on your face and pat dry.

7. Aloe vera with yogurt and lemon juice

Lactic acid in yogurt exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells to give you a rejuvenated skin. Lemon is one of the best skin lightening agents. Rich in citric acid, lemon keeps protects the skin from damage and maintains skin health. [13] This pack is best suited for oily and combination skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp yogurt

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using water.

8. Aloe Vera, sugar and lemon juice face scrub

The coarseness of sugar exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities, thus refreshing the skin. Use this scrub to nourish the skin and tackle skin issues like acne, blemishes, dark spots etc. This pack is best suited for normal to oily skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add sugar in the bowl and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Add lemon juice in it and give it a good stir.

Gently scrub the mixture on your face in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

9. Aloe vera with olive oil and honey

Aloe vera, when mixed with olive oil and honey, moisturises and nourishes the skin and protects it from damage. [14] It thus helps you get healthy, glowing skin. This pack is best suited for dry skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp aloe vera gel

½ tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

10. Aloe vera with nutmeg and lemon juice

Nutmeg has antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria and prevent issues like acne and pimples. [15] This face pack will brighten the skin and tackle various skin issues. This pack is best suited for oily skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp aloe vera gel

½ tsp nutmeg powder

A few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

11. Aloe vera with cucumber, lemon and curd

Cucumber moisturises the skin and provides a soothing effect to the skin. It contains vitamin C that protects and rejuvenates the skin. [16] Aloe vera and cucumber, when mixed with lemon and curd, help to maintain healthy skin and provide a natural glow to your skin. This pack is suited for all skin types.

Ingredients

2 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp cucumber paste

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp fresh curd

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

