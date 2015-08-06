Eight Tricks To Make Your Skin Glow Overnight

Do you rely on makeup items like primer and foundation to brighten up your dull skin? If so, then do read on, as today we're letting you know about simple-yet-effective tricks to make your skin glow overnight.

However, before we begin with the solution, let's discuss the factors that rob your skin off of its natural glow. The most common factors that cause dull skin are unhealthy lifestyle habits like excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, lack of proper skin care and having an unbalanced diet.

All these factors can have an adverse effect on the state of your skin and leave it looking dull and lifeless. But with the help of certain tried-and-tested tricks, it is very much possible to revive dull-looking skin and boost its radiance factor.

Here, we've listed the overnight tricks that can help you wake up with a glowing skin.

1. Apply Milk

Application of milk is one glow-boosting trick that numerous women use all over the world. This trick can help you get rid of dark spots and make your skin glow radiantly at all times.

How To Use:

- Put raw cold milk in a bowl and soak a cotton ball in it.

- Dab the cotton ball all over your skin.

- Leave it for the night.

- In the morning, cleanse your face with cold water.

2. Apply Overnight Sleeping Face Mask

There are numerous sleeping face masks available in the beauty stores. Pick the one that best suits your skin type and use it as per the instructions to revive dull-looking skin.

How To Use:

- Clean your face with a light cleanser and pat it dry.

- Apply the sleeping face mask.

- Let it stay there overnight.

- In the morning, wash off the mask and apply a light moisturizer.

3. Massage With Face Oil

Face oils have been around for ages and are considered to be the ultimate remedy for dull-looking skin. They promote blood circulation in your skin and nourish it whilst combating dullness.

How To Use:

- Put a little bit of a face oil onto your freshly cleaned face.

- Gently massage it for a few minutes.

- Leave it for the night.

- In the morning, wash your face with tepid water and a light cleanser.

4. Apply Rose Water

Rose water is a beloved skin ingredient for its glow-boosting properties. Apart from helping your skin look fresh, it can also help it become soft and smooth.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in rose water.

- Gently dab it all over your face.

- Allow it to stay on your skin overnight.

- In the morning, cleanse your face with cold water.

5. Scrub With Rice And Sesame

The combination of rice and sesame seeds can remove dead skin cells and dirt from your skin pores. Also, it can nourish your skin and help it attain a natural glow.

How To Use:

- Put 2-3 teaspoons of each, rice and sesame seeds in a bowl full of water.

- Allow the ingredients to soak for the night.

- In the morning, put the material in a blender to get the paste ready.

- Smear the paste on your skin and gently scrub for 10-15 minutes.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and apply a light moisturizer.

6. Apply Aloe Vera Gel

The skin-soothing properties of aloe vera gel can rejuvenate your skin and impart a radiant glow to it.

How To Use:

- Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel.

- Smear it all over your skin.

- Leave it there overnight.

- In the morning, rinse your skin off with cold water.

7. Massage With Almond Oil

Massaging your skin with almond oil can boost its blood circulation and help you wake up with glowing and fresh-looking skin.

How To Use:

- Smear almond oil on your freshly cleaned face.

- Gently massage with your fingertips.

- Allow the oil to settle in your skin for the night.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and a light cleanser in the morning.

8. Freshen The Skin Around Your Eyes

Waking up with dark circles and puffy eyes can leave your skin looking exhausted and dull. But, the application of overnight eye gels can help you wake up with the fresh-looking skin around the eyes.

How To Use:

- Remove makeup from your face and wash with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

- Apply the eye gel as per the instructions mentioned on the label.

- Leave it for the night.

- In the morning, remove the gel and rinse with cold water for best results.