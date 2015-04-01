Acne Problems? Try These 13 Amazing Easy-to-make Juices! Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Let's face it! Acne and pimples are the most common skin conditions we often have to deal with. While some people might have to face these situations quite often, some breathe a sigh of relief when they do not have to wake up to annoying acne or a pimple on their face. But for those who do, there are always remedies that can help you deal with acne or pimples.

Home remedies are a perfect solution to all your acne and pimple problems as they are completely cost-effective and are safe to use. They do not cause any reaction on your skin. But before we move on to juices that can help you get rid of acne, it is essential to understand the causes of acne.

What Causes Acne?

There are several factors that can cause acne - be it external or internal. Some of the prominent ones are listed below:

Dirt & pollution

Among the main causes of acne are environmental factors - dirt and pollution to be precise. Too much exposure to dirt particles can result in the outcome of acne. It is, therefore, advisable that you clean your face with clean water at all times.

Dead skin cells

Dead skin cells are another major cause of acne and pimples. For that, you need to keep your face clean and exfoliated. Use a scrub to clean your pores and remove dead skin cells, thus avoiding acne at large.

Excess oil production

Excess oil production in your skin can cause acne. Oily skin tends to invite a number of skin problems including acne. Therefore, if you have oily skin type, do clean it with water and use a mild face wash to get rid of oiliness.

13 Juices To Help You Get Rid Of Acne

1. Lemon juice

Lemon juice contains vitamin C in abundance. It also possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that wipe out acne when applied topically. Honey possesses antifungal and antibacterial properties that help to fight off acne. Besides, it also helps to soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation. [1]



Ingredients

• ½ lemon

• 1 tsp honey

How to do

• Squeeze out the juice of half a lemon and mix it with some honey.

• Add some water to make it little watery.

• Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

• Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

2. Carrot juice

Carrot contains vitamin C that possesses healing properties. It also contains beta carotene that reduces skin inflammation, thus getting rid of acne when applied topically. [2]

Ingredients

• 1 medium-sized carrot

How to do

• Peel off the skin of a carrot. Discard the peel and wash the carrot nicely.

• Put it in a blender and add some water to it.

• Blend the carrot to make the juice. Strain the juice and transfer it to a bowl.

• Dip a cotton ball in the juice and apply it on the affected area.

• Allow it to stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

3. Cucumber juice

Cucumber juice possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight acne. It also helps to soothe irritated skin when applied topically. [3]

Ingredients

• 1 cucumber

How to do

• Peel off the skin of a cucumber. Discard the peel and wash the cucumber.

• Put it in a blender to make juice.

• Strain the juice and transfer it to a bowl.

• Dip a cotton ball in the juice and apply it on the affected area.

• Allow it to stay for about 20-30 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

4. Beetroot juice

Rich in skin enhancing properties, beetroot is a great source of ingredients including fiber and vitamin C which help in treating acne. [4]

Ingredients

• ½ beetroot

• ½ tsp turmeric

How to do

• Peel off a beetroot and cut it into pieces.

• Put the beetroot pieces in a blender until you get the juice.

• Transfer it to a bowl.

• Add some turmeric powder to it and mix well.

• Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to the affected area.

• Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once in 2 days for desired results.

5. Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice is loaded with vitamins A, B6, and C along with lycopene which helps in keeping your skin healthy and acne-free. [5]

Ingredients

• 5-6 watermelon pieces

How to do

• Blend some watermelon pieces with little water to make some juice.

• Dip a cotton ball in the juice and apply it on the affected area.

• Allow it to stay for a couple of minutes or until it dries off.

• Wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

6. Tomato juice

Tomatoes contain vitamin C in abundance in addition to its anti-inflammatory properties. Tomato juice helps to ward off forehead acne and gives you clear skin. [1]

Ingredients

• 1 tomato

How to do

• Blend one tomato.

• Strain its juice into a bowl.

• Dip a cotton ball in the tomato juice and apply it on the selected area.

• Allow it to stay for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

7. Orange juice

Rich in citric acid, oranges exfoliate your skin and improve the overall texture of your skin. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating acne. [6]

Ingredients

• 5-6 orange slices

How to do

• Put the orange pieces in a blender and make some orange juice.

• Strain the juice and transfer it to a bowl.

• Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to the affected area.

• Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once in 2 days for desired results.

8. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate contains anti-aging properties that help in rejuvenating your skin. It also treats acne and pimples. It also reduces fine lines and wrinkles. [7]

Ingredients

• ½ cup pomegranate seeds

How to do

• Blend the pomegranate seeds with half a cup of water.

• Transfer the juice to a small bowl.

• Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes before you wash it off.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

9. Strawberry juice

Rich in vitamin C, strawberries help in treating oily skin, thus reducing acne and pimples to a great extent. It is acidic in nature which helps in removing excess sebum on the skin. [8]

Ingredients

• 3-4 fresh strawberries

How to do

• Blend some fresh strawberries to make the juice.

• Apply the strawberry juice on the affected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this once in two days for desired results.

10. Spinach juice

Spinach contains a range of essential vitamins like A, C, & E. It is also rich in fiber. Spinach is loaded with antioxidant properties that protect your skin from conditions like acne, pimples, and blemishes. [9]

Ingredients

• 8-10 spinach leaves

How to do

• Wash the spinach leaves well. Put them in a blender. Add a little water to it and blend it to make spinach juice.

• Dip a cotton ball in the juice and apply it on the affected area.

• Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

11. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera contains active compounds that are loaded with antibacterial an antimicrobial properties, that help in reducing acne. [10]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp aloe vera pulp

• ½ cup of water

How to do

• Mix some aloe vera pulp with half a cup of water to make aloe vera juice.

• Dip a cotton ball in the aloe juice and apply it on the affected area.

• Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

12. Neem & Honey juice

Rich in vitamin E, neem helps in fighting off acne-causing bacteria, thus giving your clear and healthy skin. [11]

Ingredients

• 5-6 neem leaves

• 1 tsp honey

How to do

• Wash the neem leaves and put them in a blend. Add a little water to make neem juice.

• Add some honey to it and mix well.

• Dip a cotton ball in the neem-honey juice and apply it to the affected area.

• Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once in 2 days for desired results.

13. Amla juice

Amla contains vitamin C in abundance. Applying it topically on the affected area helps to treat acne and give you clear skin.

Ingredient

• ½ cup amla juice

How to do

• Dip a cotton ball in some amla juice and apply it all over the affected area.

• Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this once a day for desired results.

Try making these amazing juices at home, treat your skin to their goodness, and say goodbye to acne problems forever!

