12 Effective Ways To Use Tulsi For Skin And Hair

With tons of products in the market infused with chemicals that do more harm than good, women are now looking towards natural remedies that can nourish their skin and hair. Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, is one such home remedy that can effectively deal with your skin and hair issues.

Popularly known for its medicinal properties, tulsi has various benefits to offer for your skin and hair. Tulsi has antioxidant properties that fight the free radical damage. [1] It has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay. [2] Tulsi contains vitamins A, C, K and E that nourish the hair and skin. It also contains minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium that help your skin and hair.

Benefits Of Tulsi For Skin And Hair

It treats acne. [3]

It prevents premature ageing of hair.

It provides relief from skin infections.

It can help treat eczema. [4]

It tightens your pores.

It tones the skin.

It treats dandruff.

It prevents hair fall.

How to Use Tulsi For Skin

1. Tulsi water steam

The antibacterial properties of tulsi keep the skin clear from the harmful bacteria. Steaming with tulsi water cleanses the skin and treats acne.

Ingredients

A handful of tulsi leaves

Hot water (as needed)

Method of use

Crush a handful of tulsi leaves.

Add these to your steaming water.

Steam your face with this.

Let it soak in for a few minutes.

2. Tulsi leaves face pack

Due to its antioxidant properties, tulsi protects the skin from free radical damage and improves the overall appearance of the skin.

Ingredient

A handful of tulsi leaves

Method of use

Grind the tulsi leaves to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

3. Tulsi and gram flour face pack

Gram flour absorbs the excess oil from your skin. Combine gram flour with tulsi to get healthy skin and prevent skin issues like acne and pimples. [5]

Ingredients

A handful of tulsi leaves

1 tbsp gram flour

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Grind the tulsi leaves with the gram flour.

Add enough water in it so as to make a thick paste.

Apply this paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with water.

4. Tulsi and curd

The lactic acid present in curd tones and nourishes the skin and gives it a youthful glow. The anti-inflammatory properties of the curd soothe the skin. Curd improves skin health. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tulsi leaves powder

½ tbsp curd

Method of use

Dry some tulsi leaves in shade for 3-4 days.

Grind these dried leaves into a fine powder.

Take a tbsp of the powder in a bowl.

Add curd in it and mix well to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your skin.

Leave it until it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Pat your face dry.

5. Tulsi and neem leaves

Neem leaves exfoliate the skin and remove dirt and impurities from the skin. They have antioxidant and antibacterial properties that benefit the skin. [7] Neem and tulsi, when used together, make the skin healthy and prevent acne, spots and blemishes.

Ingredients

15-20 tulsi leaves

15-20 neem leaves

2 cloves

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Rinse the neem and tulsi leaves thoroughly.

Grind the leaves together with enough water so as to make a paste.

Make a paste of the cloves.

Add this paste to the leaves paste and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

6. Tulsi and milk

Milk contains various vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin. [8] The lactic acid present in milk exfoliates the skin gently and keeps it clean. Milk and tulsi face pack tones and brightens the skin.

Ingredients

10 tulsi leaves

½ tsp milk

Method of use

Grind the tulsi leaves.

Add milk in it to form a paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with water.

7. Tulsi and lime juice

The vitamin C present in lime juice improves the skin elasticity by boosting the production of collagen. [9] Tulsi and neem together remove the impurities from your skin while imparting it a youthful look.

Ingredients

10-12 tulsi leaves

A few drops of lime juice

Method of use

Crush the tulsi leaves.

Add a few drops of lime juice in it.

Mix well to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

8. Tulsi and tomato

Tomato brightens the skin. It tightens the skin pores and helps to protect the skin from sun damage. [10] This face mask is useful for removing the scars and spots from the face.

Ingredients

Pulp of a tomato

10-12 tulsi leaves

Method of use

Grind the tulsi leaves.

Add the tomato pulp in it to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

9. Tulsi and sandalwood

Sandalwood has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria away. It exfoliates the skin and prevents premature ageing of the skin. Additionally, olive oil has antioxidant properties to protect the skin from free radical damage. [11] Rose water tones the skin and maintains the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

15-20 tulsi leaves

1 tsp sandalwood powder

3-5 drops of olive oil

A few drops of rose water

Method of use

Grind the tulsi leaves.

Add sandalwood powder, olive oil and rose water in it and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

10. Tulsi and oatmeal

Oatmeal exfoliates the skin, thus removes the impurities from the skin. Oatmeal and tulsi face mask refreshes the skin and protects it from damage. [12]

Ingredients

10-12 tulsi leaves

1 tsp oatmeal powder

1 tsp milk powder

A few drops of water

Method of use

Grind the tulsi leaves with oatmeal powder and milk powder.

Add enough water in it to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with ice cold water.

Note: Do not immediately go out into the sun after using this pack.

How to Tulsi For Hair

1. Tulsi and amla powder hair mask

Amla is rich in vitamin C that fights the free radical damage to make the scalp healthy and thus promote healthy and strong hair. [13] Rosemary oil stimulates hair growth. It has antioxidant and antibacterial properties that keep the scalp healthy. [14] The vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids present in almond oil make the hair strong.

Ingredients

1 tsp tulsi powder

1 tbsp amla powder

½ cup water

1 tsp olive oil

5 drops of rosemary oil

5 drops of almond oil

Method of use

Rinse a handful of tulsi leaves. Let them dry in the sunlight. Grind the dried leaves into a powder.

Take 1 tsp of tulsi leaves powder.

Add amla powder and water in it and mix well.

Let it rest overnight.

Whip the mixture using a fork in the morning.

Add olive oil, rosemary oil and almond oil in it and mix well.

Comb through your hair using a wide-toothed comb.

Slightly dampen your hair.

Gently massage the mask on your scalp for a few minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Tie your hair.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Follow it up with a conditioner.

Use this twice a month for the desired result.

2. Tulsi oil and coconut oil

Coconut oil deeply nourishes the hair. It seeps deep into the hair follicles and prevents hair damage. {desc_17} It is quite useful to handle hair issues such as dandruff, hair fall and split ends.

Ingredients

1 tbsp tulsi oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix the oils together.

Gently massage your scalp with this mixture in circular motions.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

