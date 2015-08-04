9 Amazing Benefits Of Cucumber For Skin & Hair Skin Care oi-Lekhaka

Cucumber is something you would generally eat as a salad. We love the cooling effect that it gives us, right? But did you know that cucumber has amazing beauty benefits? Yes folks, you heard it right. Cucumber has high water content and low calorie count [1] and is not only an amazing veggie to add into your diet but also works wonders for your skin and hair as well.

Cucumber has antioxidants [2] such as flavonoids and tannins that help fight free radical damage [3] . It contains 96% water [4] and helps to keep your body hydrated. Cucumber contains vitamins A, B1, C and K, proteins, fibre, magnesium and potassium. [5] All of these make cucumber an ideal ingredient to tackle many of our skin, hair and health issues.

Benefits Of Cucumber For Skin & Hair

It provides a great moisturising effect. [6]

It helps reduce the puffiness around the eyes.

It has ascorbic acid and caffeic acid that help soothe the skin. [7]

It soothes sunburn. [8]

It helps to rejuvenate the skin.

It helps with skin tanning.

It reduces dark circles, blemishes and wrinkles.

It helps reduce the hair fall.

It conditions the hair.

How To Use Cucumber

A. For skin

1. To revitalise the skin

Yogurt contains lactic acid [9] that helps to exfoliate and moisturise the skin. [10]

Aloe vera has antiageing properties. It hydrates the skin and improves skin elasticity. [11] Honey acts a natural moisturiser for the skin. It has antiseptic and antibacterial properties [12] and helps cleanse the skin. Lemon is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and helps fight free radical damage. [13]

Ingredients

1 sliced cucumber

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Blend the cucumber to form a puree.

Add yogurt, aloe vera, honey and lemon juice to the puree and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water and pat dry.

2. For puffiness

Ingredient

A couple slices of cucumber

Method of use

Put the slices of cucumber on your eyes.

Leave them for as long as you desire.

3. To remove pigmentation

Egg white has proteins and antioxidants that help fight free radical damage. [14]

It helps keep the skin firm. Rosemary oil has antibacterial and antioxidant properties and helps cleanse the skin. [15]

Ingredients

½ cucumber

1 egg white

A few drops of rosemary oil

Method of use

Blend all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the mixture on the face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. For blemishes

Oats moisturises and exfoliates the skin. It contains antioxidants [16] that help reverse skin damage caused due to pollution and UV rays.

Ingredients

The pulp of a cucumber

1 tsp oats

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together and blend well.

Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Apply the mixture on the face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and then cold water immediately.

5. As a skin toner

Witch hazel acts as a natural astringent. It moisturises the skin and helps fight acne. [17] It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and helps soothe the skin and fight free radical damage. [18]

Ingredients

½ cucumber (chopped)

2 tbsp witch hazel

2 tbsp water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a blender and blend well.

Gently rub the paste on your face for a few minutes.

Rinse it off later.

6. As a cooling body spray

Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties [19] and helps reduce irritation and swelling. Green tea contains the antioxidant EGCG [20] that helps protect the skin from UV damage and prevents signs of ageing.

Ingredients

1 cucumber

1 cup green tea

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A few drops of rosemary essential oil

Method of use

Blend the cucumber well and strain the juice.

Mix it with a cup of cold green tea.

Add the aloe vera gel and rosemary oil to the mixture and mix well.

Put the mixture in a spray bottle.

Spray it when required.

7. For soft feet

Rich in omega-3 fatty acid, olive oil nourishes the skin. [21] It has antioxidants [22] that fight free radical damage. It makes your skin smooth and soft.

Ingredients

1 cucumber

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Blend all the ingredients together in a blender.

Put the mixture in a big bowl and warm it up.

Soak your feet in the mixture for about 15 minutes.

Rinse it off afterwards.

B. For hair

1. For hair fall

Ingredient

Juice of a cucumber

Method of use

Apply the cucumber juice on your scalp.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Shampoo your hair afterwards.

2. To treat split ends

Eggs are rich in vitamin B complex and proteins. [23] They improve the elasticity of hair and promote hair growth. [24] Coconut oil has lauric acid that prevents hair damage. [25] It nourishes the roots and helps prevent protein loss from hair.

Ingredients

1 chopped cucumber

1 egg

¼ cup coconut oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a blender.

Apply the mixture on your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

View Article References [1] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber. Fitoterapia, 84, 227-236. [2] Ji, L., Gao, W., Wei, J., Pu, L., Yang, J., & Guo, C. (2015). In vivo antioxidant properties of lotus root and cucumber: A pilot comparative study in aged subjects. The journal of nutrition, health & aging, 19(7), 765-770. [3] Kumar, D., Kumar, S., Singh, J., Vashistha, B. D., & Singh, N. (2010). Free radical scavenging and analgesic activities of Cucumis sativus L. fruit extract. Journal of Young Pharmacists, 2(4), 365-368. [4] Guelinckx, I., Tavoularis, G., König, J., Morin, C., Gharbi, H., & Gandy, J. (2016). Contribution of water from food and fluids to total water intake: analysis of a French and UK population surveys. Nutrients, 8(10), 630. [5] Changade, J. V., & Ulemale, A. H. (2015). Rich source of neutraceuticle: Cucumis sativus (cucumber). International Journal of Ayurveda and Pharma Research, 3(7). [6] Kapoor, S., & Saraf, S. (2010). Assessment of viscoelasticity and hydration effect of herbal moisturizers using bioengineering techniques. Pharmacognosy magazine, 6(24), 298. [7] Kumar, R., Arora, S., & Singh, S. (2016). Formulation and Development of Herbal Cucumber Gel for Sunscreen and Anti-oxidant Activities. Journal of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, 5(6), 747-258. [8] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber. Fitoterapia, 84, 227-236. [9] Deeth, H. C., & Tamime, A. Y. (1981). Yogurt: nutritive and therapeutic aspects. Journal of Food Protection, 44(1), 78-86. [10] Rendon, M. I., Berson, D. S., Cohen, J. L., Roberts, W. E., Starker, I., & Wang, B. (2010). Evidence and considerations in the application of chemical peels in skin disorders and aesthetic resurfacing. The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology, 3(7), 32. [11] Binic, I., Lazarevic, V., Ljubenovic, M., Mojsa, J., & Sokolovic, D. (2013). Skin ageing: natural weapons and strategies. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2013. [12] Mandal, M. D., & Mandal, S. (2011). Honey: its medicinal property and antibacterial activity. Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, 1(2), 154. [13] Quita, S. M. (2016). Evaluation of lemon fruit extract as an antioxidant agent against histopathological changes induced by cyclophosphamide in the testes of albino mice. Electronic physician, 8(1), 1824. [14] Dávalos, A., Miguel, M., Bartolome, B., & Lopez-Fandino, R. (2004). Antioxidant activity of peptides derived from egg white proteins by enzymatic hydrolysis. Journal of food protection, 67(9), 1939-1944. [15] Bozin, B., Mimica-Dukic, N., Samojlik, I., & Jovin, E. (2007). Antimicrobial and antioxidant properties of rosemary and sage (Rosmarinus officinalis L. and Salvia officinalis L., Lamiaceae) essential oils. Journal of agricultural and food chemistry, 55(19), 7879-7885. [16] Peterson, D. M. (2001). Oat antioxidants. Journal of cereal science, 33(2), 115-129. [17] Chularojanamontri, L., Tuchinda, P., Kulthanan, K., & Pongparit, K. (2014). Moisturizers for acne: what are their constituents?. The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology, 7(5), 36. [18] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2009). Anti-collagenase, anti-elastase and anti-oxidant activities of extracts from 21 plants. BMC complementary and alternative medicine, 9(1), 27. [19] Katiyar, S. K., Matsui, M. S., Elmets, C. A., & Mukhtar, H. (1999). Polyphenolic Antioxidant (‐)‐Epigallocatechin‐3‐Gallate from Green Tea Reduces UVB‐lnduced Inflammatory Responses and Infiltration of Leukocytes in Human Skin. Photochemistry and photobiology, 69(2), 148-153. [20] Nugala, B., Namasi, A., Emmadi, P., & Krishna, P. M. (2012). Role of green tea as an antioxidant in periodontal disease: The Asian paradox. Journal of Indian Society of Periodontology, 16(3), 313. [21] McCusker, M. M., & Grant-Kels, J. M. (2010). Healing fats of the skin: the structural and immunologic roles of the ω-6 and ω-3 fatty acids. Clinics in dermatology, 28(4), 440-451. [22] Visioli, F., Poli, A., & Gall, C. (2002). Antioxidant and other biological activities of phenols from olives and olive oil. Medicinal research reviews, 22(1), 65-75. [23] Fernandez, M. L. (2016). Eggs and health special issue. [24] Nakamura, T., Yamamura, H., Park, K., Pereira, C., Uchida, Y., Horie, N., ... & Itami, S. (2018). Naturally Occurring Hair Growth Peptide: Water-Soluble Chicken Egg Yolk Peptides Stimulate Hair Growth Through Induction of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Production. Journal of medicinal food. [25] Rele, A. S., & Mohile, R. B. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage. Journal of cosmetic science, 54(2), 175-192.