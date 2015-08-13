9 Common Factors That Affect Ageing And Tips To Delay It

The skin is the largest organ in the body. Therefore, it is important to take proper care of the skin so that you can protect your skin from all the damage caused to it both internally and externally.

A question that is frequently asked regarding skin is, 'do the signs of ageing occur only when you are actually ageing?'. The answer to this is no. Sometimes the signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, etc., can occur even at a young age. These are specifically due to several reasons. This article will give you a guide on some basic facts on what leads to ageing and how can we control them. Let us have a look.

1. Overexposure To Sun

We all love to be out there in the sun enjoying the summer. But did you know that it can adversely affect your skin? Exposing your skin to the sun can lead to the formation of wrinkles and fine lines on your face much before you actually start ageing. The major reason for this is the harmful UV rays of the sun. [1] Skin ageing due to sunlight can be prevented by using SPF. Just apply some sunscreen when you get out of your house regularly.

2. Sleeping Position

This might sound weird but yes, your sleeping posture plays a big role in influencing your skin. [2] Sleeping sideways is always comfortable but this may damage your skin. All your weight will lay on your cheeks which will lead to wrinkles and fine lines on your skin. Fault lines may occur due to skin distortion from compression during the sleep. Therefore, it is recommended to change your sleeping posture in such a way that it doesn't affect your skin.

3. Excessive Smoking And Alcohol Consumption

Yes, you heard that right. Studies prove that smoking is closely associated with faster ageing. [3] . Excessive drinking can be a major cause of premature wrinkles and fine lines. Also, studies show that there is a clear association between smoking and wrinkles. Drinking will lead to shrinking of the blood vessels and decrease in the blood flow of the skin. This will ultimately lead to wrinkle formation on the skin much before you actually age.

4. Sleeping With Make-up On

After a long hectic day, one thing we look forward is to sleep as soon as possible. But if you do that without removing your make-up it can lead to the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. There are also chances of breakouts appearing on the skin if you sleep with the make-up on. At least wipe your face off with a wet tissue before you go to bed every day.

5. Stress

Stress is something that not only has a major impact on our mind, but it also affects the skin and leads to ageing at a faster rate. [4] Therefore, it is recommended to do relaxing exercises that will calm down your mind as well as body.

6. Lack Of Sleep

Lack of sleep can be due to our busy work schedule or other commitments. Whatever be the reason, not getting a proper sleep will lead to wrinkles on the skin. [5] Also lack of sleep can also lead to other problems like dark circles and dull skin.

7. Eating Habit

Your eating habits matter a lot when it comes to premature ageing of the skin. What you eat has an influence on the skin. If you are a person who loves sweets then there are chances that this might affect your skin severely. If there is too much intake of sugar then it causes glycation in the blood which damages the collagen of the blood vessels and leads to wrinkles and fine lines. Also, frequent intake of processed foods, white bread, soda etc., can affect your skin. Therefore, try to include items like olive oil, flaxseeds, fresh vegetables and citrus fruits with vitamin C, etc., in your diet for a better skin.

8. Too Much Exercise

Regular exercise helps in maintaining a healthy body and mind. But too much of anything can lead to damage. Likewise, too much exercise will damage the skin cells and the muscles that can loosen up the skin and cause wrinkles and fine lines.

9. Unclean Skin And Dehydration

Yes, unclean skin can also lead to wrinkle formation and can age your skin. Wash your face at least twice a day to slow down ageing. But your skin also needs to be hydrated internally. Therefore make sure that you drink a good amount of water every day regularly in order to maintain a healthy and young looking skin. [6]