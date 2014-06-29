10 Amazing DIY Aloe Vera Face Packs For Wrinkle-free Skin Skin Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

A magical and a powerful ingredient that is found in almost every household, aloe vera is a quick and effective solution for almost every skincare problem that you face. Whatever be the problem area - fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, acne, pimples, blemishes, blackheads, whiteheads, sunburn, aloe vera can fix anything and everything.

What's more? Aloe vera is a storehouse of powerful antioxidants and it also possesses antibacterial properties that make it one of the choicest home remedies for all your skincare problems. [1] Besides, aloe vera has a lot of other benefits to offer, most of which are listed below.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera For Skin

Fights fine lines and wrinkles

Moisturises skin

Soothes sunburn

Reduces skin inflammation

Prevents suntan

Lightens acne scars, dark spots, and blemishes

How To Use Aloe Vera For Wrinkles

1. Aloe vera and honey

Honey helps to balance your skin's pH level and also decreases the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines visibly. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some aloe vera gel and honey to a bowl. Mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera and multani mitti

Multani mitti is a cosmetic clay that cleanses the pores on your face and removes any kind of dirt or impurities. It also helps to treat fine lines and wrinkles effectively. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp multani mitti

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face. Focus on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Aloe vera and gram flour (besan)

Gram flour (besan) is a natural skin exfoliator that helps to cleanse and tighten the pores on your face, thus treating fine lines and wrinkles. It also gives you soft glowing skin when used regularly in the form of a face pack.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once or twice a week until you get the desired result.

4. Aloe vera and argan oil

One of the reasons for using argan oil is that it easily gets absorbed into your skin. Besides, it also contains fatty acids and vitamin E that help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp argan oil

How to do

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel to a bowl.

Next, add some argan oil to it and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face. Focus on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Aloe vera and lemon juice

Lemon juice contains vitamin C that helps in rebuilding collagen in the skin, thus fading wrinkles and fine lines. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine some aloe vera gel and lemon juice in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Aloe vera and turmeric

The antioxidants found in turmeric help protect your skin against free-radical damage and reduce signs of ageing.[5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera

1 tsp turmeric powder

How to do

In a bowl, add both the ingredients and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

7. Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar possesses pH balancing properties that help to diminish fine lines and wrinkles effectively.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp water

How to do

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and focus on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

8. Aloe vera and cucumber

Cucumber contains powerful minerals and vitamins that help to keep your skin hydrated along with treating fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp cucumber juice

2 slices of cucumber

How to do

Add some aloe vera gel and cucumber juice to a bowl. Mix it together.

Apply the mixture to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Place the cucumber slices on each of the eyes and relax for about 20 minutes.

Remove the slices and discard them.

Wash your face with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

9. Aloe vera and shea butter

Shea butter improves the elasticity of the skin and also promotes collagen synthesis. It also visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles, thus giving you a youthful glow.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp shea butter

How to do

In a bowl, add both the ingredients and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

10. Aloe vera and green tea

Green tea is loaded with powerful antioxidants that cleanse your body, thus reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.[6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp green tea

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it to your face and focus on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Cho, S., Lee, S., Lee, M. J., Lee, D. H., Won, C. H., Kim, S. M., & Chung, J. H. (2009). Dietary Aloe Vera Supplementation Improves Facial Wrinkles and Elasticity and It Increases the Type I Procollagen Gene Expression in Human Skin in vivo.Annals of dermatology,21(1), 6-11. [2] Burlando, B., & Cornara, L. (2013). Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review.Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology,12(4), 306-313. [3] Roul, A., Le, C. A. K., Gustin, M. P., Clavaud, E., Verrier, B., Pirot, F., & Falson, F. (2017). Comparison of four different fuller's earth formulations in skin decontamination.Journal of Applied Toxicology,37(12), 1527-1536. [4] Kim, D. B., Shin, G. H., Kim, J. M., Kim, Y. H., Lee, J. H., Lee, J. S., ... & Lee, O. H. (2016). Antioxidant and anti-ageing activities of citrus-based juice mixture.Food chemistry,194, 920-927. [5] Vaughn, A. R., Branum, A., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Effects of turmeric (Curcuma longa) on skin health: A systematic review of the clinical evidence.Phytotherapy Research,30(8), 1243-1264. [6] Chacko, S. M., Thambi, P. T., Kuttan, R., & Nishigaki, I. (2010). Beneficial effects of green tea: a literature review.Chinese medicine,5, 13.