Wedding On The Cards? Nick Jonas-inspired Grooming Tips For Men

Is your marriage on the cards? Have you already started preparing yourself for your big day? If you have, you must have surely experienced a lot of things, especially the way you are working towards improving your appearance. And, you do want to look your best. After all, it's your big day.

A lot goes into wedding preparations when it comes to grooming and styling. If you are confused as to how to prep yourself for your wedding, here's some help - right from the one and only Nick Jonas! Yep, you read it right! Nick is getting engaged to our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra today at a five-star hotel.

Nick Jonas shared some very interesting tips for bridegrooms that will help you with your wedding preparations.

Nick, who launched his new fragrance with designer John Varvatos, spoke at length about his latest collaboration. So... here's what he has to say about his latest venture & grooming:

Nick Jonas-inspired Tips

Moisturiser Is A Must

The most essential element in Nick's grooming routine is a good moisturiser. A good moisturiser ensures that your skin is well hydrated and soft at all times. When asked about his daily routine, Nick said: "That usually means getting up early and getting a good workout in and then getting in the sauna to get a nice sweat going. And then my grooming routine includes a great moisturizer that feels good and everything from there that makes it look like I got a little bit more sleep than I did."

Organic Is The Best For Nick

Like he said, Nick always had a thing for organic products. During an interview about his latest venture, Nick was quoted as saying, "It is so exciting. The beauty of this collaboration and partnership with John across the board was really an organic thing. I've always been fascinated with fragrance and I wanted to learn about it. So who better than John to take me on that journey and show me how to do it. When it came to the actual creation of the scent, it was a very collaborative process and I let him take the lead to a certain degree."

Well, now we know what goes into Nick's daily routine and what keeps him fit and stylish as ever. If you too want to look as fit and fabulous as Nick Jonas, do follow his daily routine and see the difference. I'm sure you'll love it!

Some Other Essential Grooming Tips For Men

• Get a manicure done. Well, it might sound girlish, but its going to be your wedding day. A day when people's attention would be focused on you. And, you definitely do not want your nails to look bad, do you?

• Thought about trimming facial hair? It is a must, especially if you are the bridegroom. After all, you want to look good in all photographs and videos.

• Go for a massage. For once, pamper yourself with a good and soothing body massage. Give your body the much needed relaxation and that can only happen with a good massage.

• Upgrade to a new trendy haircut. Well, there's no other time like your own wedding to go for a classy new look. You want to look good and feel special on that day; after all, weddings don't happen every day.

• You can even opt for a facial. It will ensure that your face has a perfect glow on your wedding day.

Men Grooming: Face Pack for Pimples, लड़कों के चेहरे से मुहांसे हटाऐगा ये फेस पैक | DIY | Boldsky

There are so many ways in which you can surprise your bride on your wedding day. Give yourself a nice makeover and make sure to make heads turn when you walk down the aisle with your beautiful wife.