Navratri 2019 Day 2 – Here Is How You Can Ace The White Make-up Look

Happy Navratri! Navratri is also celebrated with a different colour on each of the nine days of the festival. White is the colour of day 2 for Navratri 2019. You will find many attires to wear on the second day of Navratri, but wouldn't sporting a white make-up look be much cooler.

We understand! White is an unusual colour for creating a make-up look. But, you don't need to create a monochromatic white make-up look. You can add an element of white in your make-up look while keeping the rest of the make-up as per your preferences and that is all. Sounds good? Well, if it does, here are two amazing ways to include the colour of the day- white, in your make-u look. Check these out.

1. The White Eyeliner Look

If the white make-up is too much for you, you can go for a white eyeliner look that is subtle yet glamorous and will give you a white make-up look to celebrate the day.

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Brown eyeshadow

Metallic copper eyeshadow

Yellow eyeshadow

White eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Mascara

Glossy nude lipstick

Eyebrow pencil

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

Apply a little blush to your cheekbones.

Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply the brown eyeshadow all over your lid using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.

Take some copper eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it to the centre of your lid.

Apply yellow eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Apply a thick winged eyeliner using the white eyeliner.

Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.

Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.

Finish off the look by applying the lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

2. The White Eyeshadow Look

If you really want a white make-up look not just the touch of white in your make-up, here is how you can create a stunning white eyeshadow look without going overboard. This looks talks about your eye look. You can pair this look with a nude brown or pink lipstick and you are sorted. Let's see how you can recreate this look.

What you need

Transparent sticky tape

Concealer/eye primer

Nude brown eyeshadow

Chocolate brown eyeshadow

White eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply some concealer or eye primer all over your lid and blend it well.

Apply a sticky tape in an angled manner from the end of your eyes to the ends of your eyebrows.

Take nude brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it to your crease. Blend the edges well to ensure that there aren't any harsh lines left.

Now, apply the chocolate brown eyeshadow on your crease and blend well.

Take the white eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush, cut the crease in a winged shaped and apply the eyeshadow all over your lid.

Apply a thick winged eyeliner.

Take the sticky tape off.

Finish off the look by applying mascara on your eyelashes.