    Navratri 2019 Day 2 – Here Is How You Can Ace The White Make-up Look

    By

    Happy Navratri! Navratri is also celebrated with a different colour on each of the nine days of the festival. White is the colour of day 2 for Navratri 2019. You will find many attires to wear on the second day of Navratri, but wouldn't sporting a white make-up look be much cooler.

    Pictures taken from Instagaram accounts: only nice people and MAKESGLAM️️️️️️️️ respectively

    We understand! White is an unusual colour for creating a make-up look. But, you don't need to create a monochromatic white make-up look. You can add an element of white in your make-up look while keeping the rest of the make-up as per your preferences and that is all. Sounds good? Well, if it does, here are two amazing ways to include the colour of the day- white, in your make-u look. Check these out.

    1. The White Eyeliner Look

    If the white make-up is too much for you, you can go for a white eyeliner look that is subtle yet glamorous and will give you a white make-up look to celebrate the day.

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Blush
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Metallic copper eyeshadow
    • Yellow eyeshadow
    • White eyeliner
    • Black eye pencil
    • Mascara
    • Glossy nude lipstick
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Setting spray

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.
    • Set the concealer in place using the setting powder.
    • Apply a little blush to your cheekbones.
    • Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Apply the brown eyeshadow all over your lid using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.
    • Take some copper eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it to the centre of your lid.
    • Apply yellow eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.
    • Apply a thick winged eyeliner using the white eyeliner.
    • Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.
    • Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.
    • Finish off the look by applying the lipstick on your lips.
    • Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.
    2. The White Eyeshadow Look

    If you really want a white make-up look not just the touch of white in your make-up, here is how you can create a stunning white eyeshadow look without going overboard. This looks talks about your eye look. You can pair this look with a nude brown or pink lipstick and you are sorted. Let's see how you can recreate this look.

    What you need

    • Transparent sticky tape
    • Concealer/eye primer
    • Nude brown eyeshadow
    • Chocolate brown eyeshadow
    • White eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Mascara
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply some concealer or eye primer all over your lid and blend it well.
    • Apply a sticky tape in an angled manner from the end of your eyes to the ends of your eyebrows.
    • Take nude brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it to your crease. Blend the edges well to ensure that there aren't any harsh lines left.
    • Now, apply the chocolate brown eyeshadow on your crease and blend well.
    • Take the white eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush, cut the crease in a winged shaped and apply the eyeshadow all over your lid.
    • Apply a thick winged eyeliner.
    • Take the sticky tape off.
    • Finish off the look by applying mascara on your eyelashes.

