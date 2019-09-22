Just In
Navratri 2019 Day 2 – Here Is How You Can Ace The White Make-up Look
Happy Navratri! Navratri is also celebrated with a different colour on each of the nine days of the festival. White is the colour of day 2 for Navratri 2019. You will find many attires to wear on the second day of Navratri, but wouldn't sporting a white make-up look be much cooler.
We understand! White is an unusual colour for creating a make-up look. But, you don't need to create a monochromatic white make-up look. You can add an element of white in your make-up look while keeping the rest of the make-up as per your preferences and that is all. Sounds good? Well, if it does, here are two amazing ways to include the colour of the day- white, in your make-u look. Check these out.
1. The White Eyeliner Look
If the white make-up is too much for you, you can go for a white eyeliner look that is subtle yet glamorous and will give you a white make-up look to celebrate the day.
Navratri 2019 Day 1: Orange Make-up Looks To Celebrate Colour Of The Day
What you need
- Tinted moisturiser
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Blush
- Brown eyeshadow
- Metallic copper eyeshadow
- Yellow eyeshadow
- White eyeliner
- Black eye pencil
- Mascara
- Glossy nude lipstick
- Eyebrow pencil
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Setting spray
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.
- Set the concealer in place using the setting powder.
- Apply a little blush to your cheekbones.
- Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.
- Apply the brown eyeshadow all over your lid using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.
- Take some copper eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it to the centre of your lid.
- Apply yellow eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.
- Apply a thick winged eyeliner using the white eyeliner.
- Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.
- Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.
- Finish off the look by applying the lipstick on your lips.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.
White eyes🌪 #Makesglam #Whitefeed #whitemakeuplooks #by60followersagiveaway
2. The White Eyeshadow Look
If you really want a white make-up look not just the touch of white in your make-up, here is how you can create a stunning white eyeshadow look without going overboard. This looks talks about your eye look. You can pair this look with a nude brown or pink lipstick and you are sorted. Let's see how you can recreate this look.
What you need
- Transparent sticky tape
- Concealer/eye primer
- Nude brown eyeshadow
- Chocolate brown eyeshadow
- White eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Mascara
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply some concealer or eye primer all over your lid and blend it well.
- Apply a sticky tape in an angled manner from the end of your eyes to the ends of your eyebrows.
- Take nude brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it to your crease. Blend the edges well to ensure that there aren't any harsh lines left.
- Now, apply the chocolate brown eyeshadow on your crease and blend well.
- Take the white eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush, cut the crease in a winged shaped and apply the eyeshadow all over your lid.
- Apply a thick winged eyeliner.
- Take the sticky tape off.
- Finish off the look by applying mascara on your eyelashes.