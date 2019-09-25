Navratri 2019 Day 3: Red Lip Make-up Ideas To Spruce Up Your Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The colour of the third day of Navrati 2019 is red. And why not celebrate this day with a stunning red lip make-up look. Red is a bright, bold and appealing colour and many of us don't choose a red lip for a regular day at work or school. But with the right make-up look, this colour can enhance your look without being over-powering.

Today, we have listed for you two stunning red lip make-up looks that are both fun and functional and that you can carry effortlessly. So, don't hold yourself back and celebrate this day with style and glamour.

1. Red Lips With A Subtle Eyes

Red lips make a bold statement and more often than not, you don't need an exaggerated eye look to pair up with it. And if you don't want to keep your eyes bare, you can try this subtle make-up look. This is an elegant and graceful look that you can pair with both pastel-hued and bright attires. Either way, it will complement and enhance the entire look.

Navratri 2019 Day 1: Orange Make-up Looks To Celebrate Colour Of The Day

And if this is the look you are going for, here is how you can recreate this look:

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Eyebrow pencil

Golden highlighter

Brown matte eyeshadow

Golden beige eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Mascara

Red lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to follow

Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face and blend it well using your fingers in an upward circular motion.

If you have dark circles or any blemishes, use the concealer to hide it. Apply the concealer and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer in place by using some setting powder over it.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well so that there aren't any harsh edges left.

Next, take the beige eyeshadow on the brush and apply it at the outer corner of your eyes. Blend it well.

Apply a thick winged eyeliner.

Using the black eye pencil, tightline your eyes and line half of your lower lash line.

Apply the mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and your brow bone.

Apply the lipstick to your lips.

Spritz the setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

2. Red Lips With Smokey Eyes

The second look that you create is the red lip look paired with soft smokey eyes. This is a great way to add that oomph factor the look without being over the top as the red lip is already eye-catching enough. You want to make sure that you choose a smokey eye that is muted and complements the red lip. It isn't always necessary to go for the black smokey eye. Here we have a stunning grey smokey eye look for you.

Navratri 2019 Day 2 - Here Is How You Can Ace The White Make-up Look

What you need

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Eyebrow pencil

Highlighter

Sticky tape

Grey matte eyeshadow

Ivory eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Mascara

Red lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to follow

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.

To conceal dark circles, apply the concealer on your under-eye area and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer in place by using some setting powder over it.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks. Using the eyebrow pencil define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips. This acts as your eyeshadow base.

To get a crisp and clean eyeshadow, apply the sticky tape in an angled manner from the ends of your eyes towards the end of your eyebrow.

Take the grey eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well so that there aren't any harsh edges left.

Next, take the ivory eyeshadow on the brush and apply it from the inner corner of your eyes till the middle of your lid. Blend it well.

Apply an extended winged eyeliner.

Take off the tape

Using the black eye pencil, tightline your eyes and line your lower lash line.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat of mascara.

Using the highlighter, highlight your cheekbones and the tip of your nose.

Apply the lipstick to your lips.

Spritz the setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.