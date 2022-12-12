Statement Red Lips Are In For Christmas: Here's How You Can Get It! Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Well, the red lips never left the centre stage - to being with. Our favourite celebrities are back with Christmas' biggest beauty trend - the essential red lips. Like the classic white shirt that's timeless, red lips have reached cult status around the world.

There's nothing like the perfect red lipstick! One soft swipe on your lips and it turns you into a glamorous woman.

Your favourite celebrities are displaying the latest modish trend with their own twists, from pairing it with wet skin and bringing it all together to keeping the makeup dewy for a statement look - so what is stopping you?

Here is a step by step guide to achieve striking red lips this Christmas season!

What you'll need:

Lip balm

Red lipstick

Lip liner pencil

Lip brush

Concealer

Face powder

Tissues

Step-by-step guide to get the perfect red lips

Step 1: To ensure a smooth and flawless application, exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub or an old toothbrush before applying lipstick. This will also ensure that your lipstick remains intact for a long time.

Step 2: You should apply a nourishing lip balm or primer before applying lipstick to ensure that your lips are moisturised.

Step 3: After preparing your lips, do not apply your lipstick directly. Instead, use a tissue to wipe away the lip balm. Next, apply a light layer of powder with a brush to create a nice and dry canvas.

Step 4: To prevent your glossy lipstick from bleeding or feathering, use a lip pencil to line your lips before applying the lipstick.

Step 5: You can enhance the colour of your lipstick by concealing around the corners of your mouth using a concealer. This will prolong the life of your lipstick.

Step 6: Outline your lips with LIP LINER again, going slightly beyond your natural lip line to create the illusion of fuller lips. Use a lip liner that is not significantly lighter than your lipstick unless you wish to make your lips appear smaller.

Step 7: Fill in the lips with your red lipstick, applying it directly to the lips and making sure that all the gaps are filled in.

Step 8: To prolong the wear of your lipstick, take one ply of tissue paper and press it against your lips to absorb excess oils, then apply another light layer on top.

Step 9: If you want to amp up your look for the evening, add a lip gloss over your lips to create an ultra-glam appearance.

And voila, you are done!

