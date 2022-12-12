Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Anupama Parameswaran's Butterfly OTT Release: Date, Time, And Everything You Need To Know!
- Finance GST Evasion Of Rs 23,000 Cr By Gaming Companies, In April 2019-Nov 2022 Period Being Investigated
- News Lone woman among 16 ministers inducted in Bhupendra Patel 2.0 cabinet so far
- Education IQ City UWSB 2023: BBA, MBA Programmes Admissions Open; Check Details Here
- Sports "I hope he will say yes" - French football president hopes Didier Deschamps will stay beyond World Cup
- Automobiles Check Out New Car & Car Collection Of PM Modi – From Mercedes-Maybach To Mahindra Scorpio
- Technology MIUI 14 Based On Android 13 Announced: UI Changes, New Features Detailed
- Travel Are You a Party Animal? Check This Out Now
Statement Red Lips Are In For Christmas: Here's How You Can Get It!
Well, the red lips never left the centre stage - to being with. Our favourite celebrities are back with Christmas' biggest beauty trend - the essential red lips. Like the classic white shirt that's timeless, red lips have reached cult status around the world.
There's nothing like the perfect red lipstick! One soft swipe on your lips and it turns you into a glamorous woman.
Your favourite celebrities are displaying the latest modish trend with their own twists, from pairing it with wet skin and bringing it all together to keeping the makeup dewy for a statement look - so what is stopping you?
Here is a step by step guide to achieve striking red lips this Christmas season!
Statement Red Lips Are In For Christmas: Here's How You Can Get It!
What you'll need:
- Lip balm
- Red lipstick
- Lip liner pencil
- Lip brush
- Concealer
- Face powder
- Tissues
Step-by-step guide to get the perfect red lips
Step 1: To ensure a smooth and flawless application, exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub or an old toothbrush before applying lipstick. This will also ensure that your lipstick remains intact for a long time.
Step 2: You should apply a nourishing lip balm or primer before applying lipstick to ensure that your lips are moisturised.
Step 3: After preparing your lips, do not apply your lipstick directly. Instead, use a tissue to wipe away the lip balm. Next, apply a light layer of powder with a brush to create a nice and dry canvas.
Step 4: To prevent your glossy lipstick from bleeding or feathering, use a lip pencil to line your lips before applying the lipstick.
Step 5: You can enhance the colour of your lipstick by concealing around the corners of your mouth using a concealer. This will prolong the life of your lipstick.
Step 6: Outline your lips with LIP LINER again, going slightly beyond your natural lip line to create the illusion of fuller lips. Use a lip liner that is not significantly lighter than your lipstick unless you wish to make your lips appear smaller.
Step 7: Fill in the lips with your red lipstick, applying it directly to the lips and making sure that all the gaps are filled in.
Step 8: To prolong the wear of your lipstick, take one ply of tissue paper and press it against your lips to absorb excess oils, then apply another light layer on top.
Step 9: If you want to amp up your look for the evening, add a lip gloss over your lips to create an ultra-glam appearance.
And voila, you are done!
- recipesChristmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
- pulseChristmas 2022: Cool And Thoughtful Gifts For Teenagers
- recipesChristmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe
- recipesChristmas 2022: How To Prepare Kulkuls (Sweet Curls) Recipe
- recipesChristmas 2022: How To Prepare China Grass Milk Pudding Recipe
- recipesHow To Prepare Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe
- recipesHow To Prepare Ratatouille With Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak Recipe
- recipesChristmas 2022: Cinnamon Roll Icing That Will Linger In Your Mouth
- insyncChristmas 2022: 12 Inspirational Verses From Bible To Illuminate Your Day
- recipesChristmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe
- recipesEasy And Tasty Ginger Almond Cookies Recipe
- wellnessHoliday Depression: 7 Tips On How To Beat The Holiday Blues