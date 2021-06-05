Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Old School Glam’ Look Is All About Smokey Grey Eyes And Nude-Pink Lipstick Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Needless to say, Sonam Kapoor is a big fashion icon in the Bollywood industry and her sartorial choices always leaves us speechless. But when it comes to beauty, we can say that she has equally stunned us in that arena as well. She is totally a pro at nailing different makeup looks, be it minimal, glam, or bold. Her beauty and her sharp facial features are really attractive and when she enhances them with lovely hues, she totally wins us.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mesmerised us with her gorgeous makeup look, which she referred to as 'Old School Glam' look. Smokey grey eyes with oodles of mascara and nude-pink lip shade, were the major highlights of her makeup and we found it perfect and eye-catching. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and discuss about it in detail.

So, in her latest post on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor was seen pulling off glam makeup look beautifully. Basically, she kept the eye makeup glam and bold and to balance it, she kept rest of her look subtle and minimal. The Neerja actress opted for grey eye shadow and applied it all over her lids. She then applied a thick line from black eyeliner on her upper lash line. She softly smudged the eyeliner at the outer corner of her eyes and blended it along with the eye shadow that gave her the perfect smokey eye look. Sonam applied multiple coats of black kohl on her lower waterline, that defined her eyes. She stuck the false eyelashes to her original eyelashes and coated it with oodles of mascara. Her eyebrows were pointed and well-filled.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress slightly blushed up the apple of her cheeks and applied nude-pink lipstick. Coming to the base of her makeup, it was flawlessly done with the perfect mixture of primer, foundation, and concealer. Sonam contoured her forehead, the bridge of her nose, and her cheekbones.

The diva let loose her mid-parted blonde highlighted curled locks. To get those curls, she blow-dried her hair on the bottom part of her hair that also made her hair look oil-free and voluminous. On the outfit front, Sonam Kapoor sported a black velvet garment and teamed it with a pearl necklace.

We absolutely loved this makeup look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:00 [IST]