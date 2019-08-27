Just In
- 3 min ago Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin In Coordinating Nude-Hued Outfits At The 2019 VMAs
- 1 hr ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Ups Her Airport Fashion Game With A Blue And White Classy Formals
- 17 hrs ago Malaika Arora Gets Papped In A Denim-On-Denim Look At The Airport
- 18 hrs ago National Eye Donation Fortnight 2019: What Causes Blindness, Its Types, Symptoms And Treatment
Don't Miss
- News SC resumes hearing on Chidambaram’s plea seeking protection from ED arrest
- Movies Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Title Song: Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Love Ballad Is Pleasing To The Ears!
- Technology Realme XT Official Teaser Confirms Design – Will Use Snapdragon SoC
- Automobiles Renault Kwid Facelift Launch Scheduled For September 2019: Features New Dashboard Design & More
- Sports Rumour Has It: PSG demand Vinicius from Madrid in Neymar deal
- Finance Infosys Slips By Almost 3% On Closure Of Share Buyback
- Education Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Shraddha Kapoor At Chhichhore Promotions: Subtle Green Or Turtle Green, Which Make-up Do You Like?
Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotion spree. The upcoming week is going to be a roller coaster ride for her as two of her movies, Chhichhore and Saaho, are releasing in a few days and Shradhha is all geared up with the promotions. While Shraddha is all set to slay on the big screen, she has been winning our hearts with her promotion make-up looks where green seems to be colour of choice.
She wore two different shades of green with matching eye looks for the ongoing promotions of her movie and we're hooked. Bright colours like green rarely find their way into our eyelids as they are too intimidating. But, Shraddha seems to have cracked the code to wear this colour. Whether it is the subtle mint green or the deep turtle green, Shraddha rocked both the looks like a pro! Let's decode these looks for you.
View this post on Instagram
Swipe Left ✌ Recently Shot this amazing Set Of Images with the Gorgeous @shraddhakapoor ❤ Styled by- @stylebyami @shnoy09 Makeup - @shraddha.naik Hair - @menonnikita Dress - @amurofficial . . . #instagood #instagram #instasize #pictureoftheday #photooftheday #fashion #canon_photos #canon_official #instasize #fashionphotographer #fashionshoot #igersoftheday #tusharphotography #clickthelinkinmybio #delhi #mumbai #femalemodel #milan #vogue #vogueitalia #sportswear #athleisure #vlogger #female #campaign #blogger #shraddhakapoorsuperfans #fashioninfluencers #shraddhakapoor
A post shared by Tushar Bhardwaj (@tushar.b.official) on
1. The Subtle Mint Green Make-up Look
For the first look, Shraddha wore a green and pink floral top by Amur which she paired up with a white maxi skirt with ruffle detail. She accessorised the look with a pair of dainty earrings and stunning white pumps. Her choice of make-up was fresh, natural and subtle. Keeping the base luminous, she went for a mint-green smokey eye make-up that matched with her attire. She didn't go heavy on the mascara and rounded-off the look with a semi-matte nude lip close to her skin tone. Talking about the hair, she kept the hair straight and sleek with the middle-front section of the hair pinned at the back.
2. The Deep Turtle Green Make-up Look
The second look is more on-your-face. She wore a gorgeous turtle green one-piece dress by Daniele Carlotta. She accessorised the look with a couple of rings and grey heels. Her choice of make-up was a turtle green smokey eye that matched with her dress. The colour, however, did not go past her crease and was concentrated at the centre of the lid. She lined her lower waterline with the same colour as her eyeshadow and used a black eyeliner to liner her lower lash line. Well-contoured face, a nude lip and loose wavy hair that fell over one shoulder completed her look.
Both of these looks have their own charm and we loved them both. Both of these looks can be easily recreated. While the subtle green is more of a day-time look, the turtle green look is a great night-time look. So, which of these looks are you likely to go for? Do tell us in the comment section below.
Shraddha Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Make Us Want To Invest In Green Pantsuits