    Shraddha Kapoor At Chhichhore Promotions: Subtle Green Or Turtle Green, Which Make-up Do You Like?

    By

    Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotion spree. The upcoming week is going to be a roller coaster ride for her as two of her movies, Chhichhore and Saaho, are releasing in a few days and Shradhha is all geared up with the promotions. While Shraddha is all set to slay on the big screen, she has been winning our hearts with her promotion make-up looks where green seems to be colour of choice.

    She wore two different shades of green with matching eye looks for the ongoing promotions of her movie and we're hooked. Bright colours like green rarely find their way into our eyelids as they are too intimidating. But, Shraddha seems to have cracked the code to wear this colour. Whether it is the subtle mint green or the deep turtle green, Shraddha rocked both the looks like a pro! Let's decode these looks for you.

    Swipe Left ✌ Recently Shot this amazing Set Of Images with the Gorgeous @shraddhakapoor ❤ Styled by- @stylebyami @shnoy09 Makeup - @shraddha.naik Hair - @menonnikita Dress - @amurofficial . . . #instagood #instagram #instasize #pictureoftheday #photooftheday #fashion #canon_photos #canon_official #instasize #fashionphotographer #fashionshoot #igersoftheday #tusharphotography #clickthelinkinmybio #delhi #mumbai #femalemodel #milan #vogue #vogueitalia #sportswear #athleisure #vlogger #female #campaign #blogger #shraddhakapoorsuperfans #fashioninfluencers #shraddhakapoor

    1. The Subtle Mint Green Make-up Look

    For the first look, Shraddha wore a green and pink floral top by Amur which she paired up with a white maxi skirt with ruffle detail. She accessorised the look with a pair of dainty earrings and stunning white pumps. Her choice of make-up was fresh, natural and subtle. Keeping the base luminous, she went for a mint-green smokey eye make-up that matched with her attire. She didn't go heavy on the mascara and rounded-off the look with a semi-matte nude lip close to her skin tone. Talking about the hair, she kept the hair straight and sleek with the middle-front section of the hair pinned at the back.

    #Chhichhore promotions today 🤓 styled by @stylebyami along with @mala_agnani Wearing @danielecarlotta_official 📸 @kadamajay Make up @shraddha.naik Hair @menonnikita Managed by @jinal.jj

    2. The Deep Turtle Green Make-up Look

    The second look is more on-your-face. She wore a gorgeous turtle green one-piece dress by Daniele Carlotta. She accessorised the look with a couple of rings and grey heels. Her choice of make-up was a turtle green smokey eye that matched with her dress. The colour, however, did not go past her crease and was concentrated at the centre of the lid. She lined her lower waterline with the same colour as her eyeshadow and used a black eyeliner to liner her lower lash line. Well-contoured face, a nude lip and loose wavy hair that fell over one shoulder completed her look.

    Both of these looks have their own charm and we loved them both. Both of these looks can be easily recreated. While the subtle green is more of a day-time look, the turtle green look is a great night-time look. So, which of these looks are you likely to go for? Do tell us in the comment section below.

