Just In
- 2 hrs ago LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Katrina Kaif Dazzles In A Bronze Smokey Look
- 2 hrs ago LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In Her Black Floral Lehenga
- 8 hrs ago Karisma Kapoor Notches Up Her Glamorous Molten Golden Gown With Sassy Jewellery
- 8 hrs ago Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Why Safety Should Come First In Dahi Handi Celebration?
Don't Miss
- Movies Jiah Khan Suicide Case To Be The Subject Of Documentary Series By British Filmmaker?
- News HSSC Gram Sachiv jobs: HSSC recruiting 697 Gram Sachivs; Find out how to apply online here
- Sports KPL 2019: Ballari Tuskers cruise to 7-wicket victory over Bijapur Bulls
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki 5-Year/1-Lakh Warranty Scheme Announced For Select Diesel Models
- Technology Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Is On Tow, Reveals Huami CEO
- Education SSC CGL Result 2018 Tier-1 Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Finance What Have We Learned About Home Insurance From Recent Floods?
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Shraddha Kapoor Gives Us A Slay-Worthy Moment With Her Chic Dress For Saaho Promotions
Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming debut South Indian film titled Saaho, where she will be sharing screen with seasoned actor Prabhas. Recently, the actress shared one of her promotional looks on her Instagram handle and she looked no less than a diva in a beautiful sequined stylish outfit.
For the occassion, Shraddha opted for a pastel pink sequined dress by THYM. With deep low-cut neckline and statement belt, the pretty shimmery dress accentuated Shraddha's lithe frame. Our attention also went to her transparent heels, which perfectly matched with the stunning attire. Shraddha Kapoor wore sapphire and diamond floral rings by Anmol jewellers to complete her stylish look.
The Baaghi actress, highlighted her well-manicured nails with white nail lacquer. She also spruced up her look with a nude-toned lip shade and kept her makeup dewy. Her mid-parted sligtly wavy tresses with open locks were on point. This is not for the first time that Shraddha Kapoor gave us an amazing on-duty look. In fact, her fashion game is only getting better with time.
On the work front, while her most anticipated film, Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on 30th August 2019, she has two more films, Chhichhore and Street Dancer in her kitty which are all set to release later this year. Meanwhile, share your thoughts about Shraddha Kapoor's beautiful promotional look in the comment section.