Shraddha Kapoor Gives Us A Slay-Worthy Moment With Her Chic Dress For Saaho Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Lekhaka

Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming debut South Indian film titled Saaho, where she will be sharing screen with seasoned actor Prabhas. Recently, the actress shared one of her promotional looks on her Instagram handle and she looked no less than a diva in a beautiful sequined stylish outfit.

For the occassion, Shraddha opted for a pastel pink sequined dress by THYM. With deep low-cut neckline and statement belt, the pretty shimmery dress accentuated Shraddha's lithe frame. Our attention also went to her transparent heels, which perfectly matched with the stunning attire. Shraddha Kapoor wore sapphire and diamond floral rings by Anmol jewellers to complete her stylish look.

The Baaghi actress, highlighted her well-manicured nails with white nail lacquer. She also spruced up her look with a nude-toned lip shade and kept her makeup dewy. Her mid-parted sligtly wavy tresses with open locks were on point. This is not for the first time that Shraddha Kapoor gave us an amazing on-duty look. In fact, her fashion game is only getting better with time.

On the work front, while her most anticipated film, Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on 30th August 2019, she has two more films, Chhichhore and Street Dancer in her kitty which are all set to release later this year. Meanwhile, share your thoughts about Shraddha Kapoor's beautiful promotional look in the comment section.