ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Post Chhichhore Trailer Release, Shraddha Kapoor's Vintage Look Decoded

    By
    |

    One of the most anticipated films of 2019, which would be releasing by the end of this month, just had a trailer release. The movie is Chhichhore and the trailer was lauded by the industry veteran, Amitabh Bachchan and seasoned actor, Aamir Khan. Also, judging by the trailer, it seemed like an interesting movie that follows the life of seven friends from 1992 to the present day. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and the movie will offer us a never-before-seen avatar of Shraddha. Let's decode her look.

    So, early in the trailer, we can see Maya (Shraddha Kapoor) followed by a bunch of men. Her attire in that particular opening scene of the trailer was absolutely vintage. It was a pretty conservative ensemble and something that could easily make us look a class apart in today's time. With this skirt and top, Shraddha Kapoor beckoned us to follow the past fashion sensibilities. Apart from being a vintage attire, Shraddha's ensemble also gave us major colour-blocking goals.

    The actress teamed her mustard yellow top with a sea green midi skirt that was pleated and contrasted her yellow top. With her textbooks in her hand, she walked confidently and her look was minimal. The diva teamed her attire with a delicate pendant chain, a classy watch, and bangles. She also carried a small purse. The makeup was light and dewy with a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. However, it was her curly side-swept bob hairdo that gave definitions to her look. Shraddha clearly won us over with her vintage avatar and gave us a refreshing look. We are pretty inspired, are you too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More SHRADDHA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue