Just In
- 4 min ago Onam 2019: Date, Significance And How It Is Celebrated
- 34 min ago Shraddha Kapoor Looks Fresh Like A Green Lily In A Casual Attire During Chhichhore Promotions
- 1 hr ago Health Benefits Of Calendula (Pot Marigold): Preventing Cancer, Healing Ulcers And More...
- 1 hr ago Skin Fasting: What Is It And Does Your Skin Need It?
Don't Miss
- Movies Bala Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Makes Some 'Bald' Moves & Leaves You In Splits!
- News G7 Summit: Trump stays away from mediation says Kashmir remains a bilateral issue
- Education First Of Its Kind, TN Government Rolled Out Education TV Channel For Students
- Automobiles New Car Launches In India During September 2019: Here Is The List!
- Technology FFA Warns US Citizens Against Use Of Weaponized Drones; Will Charge $25,000
- Finance Here’s How To Make The Most Of Government Schemes In Financial Planning
- Sports MS Dhoni sports a new look dedicated to Indian Army; interacts with fans at Jaipur airport - See pics
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Sonakshi Sinha Gives Us A Stunning Peach Monochromatic Make-up Look
Some make-up looks intimidate us and we keep wondering if we'll be able to carry off that look. A monochromatic make-up look is one such look. A monochromatic look is a look that uses a single to create a look.
And Sonakshi Sinha recently donned a stunning peach monochromatic look that will make you shed your inhibitions and give this look a try. Sonakshi Sinha has been winning the beauty game lately with some bold make-up looks and major hair goals. The talented make-up and hair artist Heema Dattani posted a picture on her Instagram handle of a make-up look she created on Sonakshi Sinha and we're totally crushing over the look.
View this post on Instagram
@aslisona X #makeupbyheemadattani☑️☑️ #hair by @themadhurinakhale #styled by @mohitrai #assisted by @ali_hussain_244 #makeup #sonakshisinha #bollywood #glammakeup #makeuptutorial #makeupartist #makeupartistmumbai #makeupartistworldwide #dattanisisters #dsisters
A post shared by Heema Dattani (@heemadattani) on
In the post, Sonakshi is wearing peach monochromatic make-up. A well-bronzed base topped off with a captivating peach flush on the cheeks added a youthful element to the look. Her eye look is a subtle peach and copper smokey eye that is paired up with a semi-matte peach lip. Lightly filled-in brows and highlighted high points of the face winds up this look. Her hair is styled in rich loose waves that fall over her shoulders and frame her face perfectly.
Love her look and want to recreate it? Here is how you can do that.
Sonakshi's Peach Monochromatic Look
What you need
- Primer
- Illuminating foundation
- Concealer
- Bronzer
- Peach Blush
- Peach eyeshadow
- Metallic copper eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Mascara
- Silver highlighter
- Eyebrow pencil
- Semi-matte peach lipstick
- Setting powder
- Setting spray
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Bronzer brush
- Blush brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Take a small amount of primer and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Allow it to sink into your skin for a couple of minutes.
- Apply the foundation all over your face to provide an even tone to your face.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes to hide any dark circles and highlight the area.
- Set the concealer immediately using some setting powder.
- Take the bronzer on the brush, tap off the excess and use it to bronze up your cheekbones and forehead.
- Use the eyebrow pencil to slightly fill-in your brows.
- Take the peach eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well. Layer on the eyeshadow until you get the intensity that you desire.
- Next, take the copper eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and pack it at the centre of the lid. Make sure to blend the edges well. Apply this eyeshadow on your lower lash line as well.
- Using the black eyeliner, thinly line your upper lash line and tightline your eyes as well.
- Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry down before moving in with another coat.
- Apply the blush on your cheekbones.
- Apply the highlighter on the high point of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to mesh everything well and to make the make-up last longer.