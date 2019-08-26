Sonakshi Sinha Gives Us A Stunning Peach Monochromatic Make-up Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Some make-up looks intimidate us and we keep wondering if we'll be able to carry off that look. A monochromatic make-up look is one such look. A monochromatic look is a look that uses a single to create a look.

And Sonakshi Sinha recently donned a stunning peach monochromatic look that will make you shed your inhibitions and give this look a try. Sonakshi Sinha has been winning the beauty game lately with some bold make-up looks and major hair goals. The talented make-up and hair artist Heema Dattani posted a picture on her Instagram handle of a make-up look she created on Sonakshi Sinha and we're totally crushing over the look.

In the post, Sonakshi is wearing peach monochromatic make-up. A well-bronzed base topped off with a captivating peach flush on the cheeks added a youthful element to the look. Her eye look is a subtle peach and copper smokey eye that is paired up with a semi-matte peach lip. Lightly filled-in brows and highlighted high points of the face winds up this look. Her hair is styled in rich loose waves that fall over her shoulders and frame her face perfectly.

Love her look and want to recreate it? Here is how you can do that.

Sonakshi's Peach Monochromatic Look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Peach Blush

Peach eyeshadow

Metallic copper eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Silver highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Semi-matte peach lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Take a small amount of primer and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Allow it to sink into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation all over your face to provide an even tone to your face.

Apply the concealer under your eyes to hide any dark circles and highlight the area.

Set the concealer immediately using some setting powder.

Take the bronzer on the brush, tap off the excess and use it to bronze up your cheekbones and forehead.

Use the eyebrow pencil to slightly fill-in your brows.

Take the peach eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well. Layer on the eyeshadow until you get the intensity that you desire.

Next, take the copper eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and pack it at the centre of the lid. Make sure to blend the edges well. Apply this eyeshadow on your lower lash line as well.

Using the black eyeliner, thinly line your upper lash line and tightline your eyes as well.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry down before moving in with another coat.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Apply the highlighter on the high point of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to mesh everything well and to make the make-up last longer.