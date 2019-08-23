Rakul Preet Shows Us The Perfect Make-up To Pair Up With A Bright Outfit Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Rakul Preet might be a fresh and new face in the world of Bollywood, but she isn't by any means a rookie. A prominent face in the South Indian Film industry, Rakul just made her comeback in the Hindi Film industry with the movie De De Pyaar De.

If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find many make-up pointers that you can learn. The recent one being the perfect make-up for the occasions that you wear a bright and bold outfit. Rakul Preet recently attended a CNBC panel discussion. She was seen wearing a stunning orange ensemble for the event which she paired up with an equally stunning make-up look.

Most of us have that one outfit that we just know how to dress up for. And carrying a bare face with that stunning piece of art would neither be fair or look good with the outfit. And so, today we take some tips from Rakul for the perfect make-up to pair up with such an outfit.

Keep in mind that we need a make-up that tones down the outfit while complementing the outfit.

Make-up Tips From Rakul Preet

1. Keep the base neat

While you are dazzling in a bright colour you need something to tone it down. Do not apply heavy blush or bronzer on your cheekbones. You can go for a dewy foundation finish if you don't want the base to look too bland.

2. Nude eyeshadow

Your dress has added all the colour that you might need. So, while applying the eyeshadow choose the neutral and nude colours and blend well. You can smudge the eyeliner to add some dimension to the look.

3.Soft lips

Keep the lips soft and glossy. Choose a nude or mellow lip shade that complements your eye look. Do not go for bold lip shades as this will make the look too heavy and take the focus off your attire.

And if you liked Rakul's make-up or have a stunning orange number like hers and you want to go for the exact look as hers, here is how you can recreate her look.

Rakul Preet's Make-up Look

What you need

Pore-filling primer

Dewy foundation

Concealer

Soft pink blush

Nude brown eyeshadow

Chocolate brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Glossy pink lipstick

Highlighter

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to follow

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using dabbing motions.

Apply the foundation all over your face and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

To highlight the under-eye area, apply concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Using the setting powder set the concealer in place.

Moving to the eyes, take the nude eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well.

Now apply the chocolate eyeshadow on your lids while concentrating the colour more on your crease.

Thicky line your upper lash line and smudge it lightly.

Line your lower lash line as well.

Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Now, apply a little blush on your cheeks with a very light hand.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to make the make-up last longer.