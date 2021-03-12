Rashami Desai Looks Dread Drop Gorgeous In Smokey Eye Makeup; A Step-By-Step Guide To Recreate It Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

About a few hours ago, Rashami Desai took to her Instagram feed to share a set of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she was seen nailing smokey eye make-up to perfection and we couldn't help but stare at her gorgeous look. The actress went for a soft black smokey eye look, which she teamed with flawless base and pink lip shade. Her makeup was on-point and complemented her ravishing bold black slit dress. Her make-up artist Aadarsh Dwivedi beautifully balanced the intensity of her smokey look with pink lipstick and we loved it. Though her makeup wasn't an extravagant one but it surely looked amazing and worth-trying. Here's how you can recreate the similar look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Brown eye shadow

• Black eye shadow

• Black eye pencil

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lip liner

• Pink lipstick

• Setting spray

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

Steps to follow

• Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it to the T-zone of your face using patting motions. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

• Apply the foundation on your face and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the same beauty blender.

• Set the concealer by putting some setting powder over it. This prevents mascara from creasing.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.

• Moving on to the eyes, apply a little concealer all over your lids.

• Dip the eye shadow brush in the brown eye shadow, tap off the excess and apply it to the crease. Take time in blending until you get the desired intensity.

• Now apply the same eye shadow to your lids and blend it only to avoid harsh lines and edges. Drag the eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Next, apply the black eye shadow over your lid just near to your upper lash line. Don't apply it on full lids.

• Precisely line your lower waterline and tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Let it dry before applying another coat of mascara.

• Apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, fill in your lips using pink lip liner to get the fuller look.

• Apply pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, are you ready to nail the smokey eye look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram