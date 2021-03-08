On International Women’s Day 2021, Rashami Desai Shares Thoughts On Empowerment And Flaunts Her Pink Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Rashami Desai is that one actress in the Indian Television industry, who needs no introduction because of her notable work and strong personality. Whether it's about relationship or career or women empowerment, she has always been out there sharing her thoughts and giving her opinions freely upfront. Rashami has not only been raising her voice in support of women but also has been an inspiration for them. She keeps sharing her wonderful pictures with strong and meaningful captions to inspire ladies.

As today marks the International Women's Day, Rashami yet again came upfront sharing her thoughts on women empowerment as she turned cover star for Fablook magazine's latest issue. She took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from the photoshoot, where she was seen flaunting a pretty pink attire and looking stunning in it. So, let us take a close look at her dress and also seen the inspiring captions.

So, in the pictures, Rashami Desai was seen decked up in a full-sleeved plunging-neckline one-buttoned blush-pink blazer, which was accentuated by intricate black prints, red hued heart and lips-shaped patterns. Styled by Milli Arora, she teamed her single-breasted blazer with a high-waist baby pink tulle skirt that featured ruffled net-fabric layer. The Naagin actress' this attire came from the labels Tisyaa and Kaveri Couture. She completed her look with a pair of pink heels and accessorised her look with stylish pink ring that came from the label Delhi Diamonds by Sumit Garg. Rashami further upped her look with red nail paint.

Her makeup game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black kohl, heavy mascara, shimmering pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy fuchsia pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Uttaran actress pulled back her poofy messy tresses into an amazing hairdo.

We absolutely loved this blazer and skirt combo of Rashami Desai and her captions are really very inspiring. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.