Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: 3 Distinctive Fashionable Looks Of The Actress That Proves Her Versatility Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 13 February 1986, Rashami Desai is a popular and well-known face in the Indian Television industry. She has played some amazing roles in the daily soaps and won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting skills. From villain to an ideal daughter-in-law to a loving wife, the actress did complete justice to all the characters she has played, which also proved her versatility.

Talking about her versatility, well, it's not just limited to the serials but she has also explored it on the fashion front. The diva keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous fashionable looks on Instagram. From sarees to mini dresses to gowns, she has been slaying it in all and flaunting her distinctive style. As Rashami turns a year older today, we have come up with her 3 stylish looks in different outfits that proves her versatile fashion sense.

Rashami Desai In A Green Belted Saree

Rashami Desai looked a class apart in her dark-green saree, which came from the label SewSutra. Her saree was accentuated by embroidered striped patterns and draped the pallu in a classic style. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, the Uttaran actress wore a black leather belt over her pallu that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse and upped her look with white pearl-detailed earrings from the label So Fetch and ring from Azotiique. Rashami pulled back her highlighted poofy tresses into a mid-ponytail and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, black kohl, mascara, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Rashami Desai In A Multicolour Dress

Rashami Desai gave major party fashion goals in her one shoulder shimmering mini dress, which came from Bebe India. Her dress was accentuated by multicolour diagonal striped patterns and asymmetrical cut border. The plunging neckline detailing and loose sleeve added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Richa Ranawat, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress teamed her dress with a pair of pointed golden pumps and accessorised her look with gold-toned chunky earrings, bracelet, and ring from Misaki Accessories. She let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shimmering pink and purple eyeshadow, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Rashami Desai In A Neon Yellow Gown

Rashami Desai was decked up in a full-sleeved turtle-neck plain neon-yellow gown, which came from the label Style Inn by Richa Ranawat. Her flared pretty gown featured a thigh-high side slit that added stylish quotient. The Naagin actress teamed her gown with a pair of contrasting orange boots from Alberto Toressi. She notched up her look with cute burger-shaped funky earrings from Jewelishk. The diva let loose her side-parted heavy curled locks and adorned her hair with two cross-shaped white hairpins at the side. Filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lipstick rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Rashami Desai? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai's Instagram