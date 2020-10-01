Is Purple Your Favourite Colour? Then You’ll Love Rashami Desai’s Kurti And Surbhi Chandna’s Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From the past few days, we have noticed top TV actresses Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna flaunting their ethnic fashion game and making us want to steal their pretty outfits. The only difference between their fashion games is that Rashami has mostly been sporting kurtis and suits while Surbhi has been treating us with her saree looks. Recently again, the two ladies took to their Instagram feeds to post their pictures in pretty ensembles. This time, they caught our attention with their purple numbers, giving us major fashion goals for upcoming festivals. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode their outfits.

Rashami Desai In A Purple Kurti

Rashami Desai sported a quarter-sleeved keyhole-neckline full-length purple kurti, which came from the label Insha Creations. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, her flared kurti was accentuated by intricate white floral patterns, subtle ruffle-detailing, and pleats. The Uttaran actress accessorised her look with crystal-detailed earrings and let loose her mid-parted curly tresses. Rashami spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Surbhi Chandna In A Purple Saree

Surbhi Chandna was decked up in a pretty purple saree, which was accentuated by intricate silver-hued zig-zag stripes and dotted patterns while the colour of the border was blue. Styled by Triptii Arora, she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline embroidered blouse with a designer cut border. The Naagin 5 actress completed her look with golden juttis and upped her look with a pair of earrings, heavy plunging necklace, purple bangles, and rings. A purple bindi, pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look. Surbhi let loose her mid-parted long highlighted tresses and looked stunning.

So, what do you think about the purple outfits of Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna