Filhaal 2- Mohabbat First Look: Nupur Sanon Is A True Blue Beauty In Her Minimal Makeup Look

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon made her first screen debut in 2019 with the song titled Filhall, which also marked Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's music video debut. The song was a huge success and won many hearts. Recently, the two stars announced the second part of their music video by sharing its first look poster on Instagram and it made our day. The song named Filhaal 2- Mohabbat features the two on a bike with Nupur stealing our attention with her gorgeous look. While her lavender printed dupatta looked pretty, her minimal makeup look gave soothing vibes to our eyes. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and decode it for goals.

So, in the first look poster of Filhaal 2- Mohabbat, Nupur Sanon was seen wearing a lavender-hued dupatta, which was accentuated by blossoming purple floral patterns. She sported a minimal yet glam makeup look and looked beautiful as ever. She kept the base of her makeup flawless with the perfect proportion of primer, foundation, and concealer. Her forehead, nose, cheekbones, and jawline were perfectly contoured. Her brows were well-filled and defined.

Coming to her eyes, she went for metallic brown eyeshadow and pink eyeshadow and blended them together well. The diva applied a thin sleek black line on her upper lash line with black eyeliner and coated her eyelashes with mascara. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks with a tint of soft pink shade and applied nude pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of her lips. Nupur let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked pretty.

Sharing the poster, Nupur wrote, 'Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒕 karne ke liye !! ♥️ And the pain continues...'. On the other hand, Akshay captioned it as, 'And the pain continues...If Filhall touched your heart ♥️, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul 💫 Here's the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!'

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Nupur Sanon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 14:15 [IST]