'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Eyeshadow And Winged Liner Guide

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been in the spotlight for just a few years as Devi on Netflix's Never Have I Ever. Since then, she has captured our hearts as the young star.

According to Teen Vogue, the Canadian-Sri Lankan actress has learned a great deal from all the time she spent in the makeup chair getting into character.

There is no doubt that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is all vibrant colours, bold prints, and unique silhouettes, so it should not come as a surprise that the actress loves bold eye makeup.

"It's always so hard to colour match as a woman of colour," Ramakrishnan says, and that's certainly true, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't use the brightest colours, does it?

"Most of my makeup tips, and makeup hacks, have all been from my grandma; my grandma's a baddie," Maithreyi said in a Vogue video where she shared her eye shadow and winged eye-liner tips.

How to get the bold eye shadow look?

Step 1: Prepare your eyelids by applying concealer and primer.

Step 2: Whenever you apply a bright eyeshadow colour, do not apply it without blending. Blending will give you a more natural look while still making a statement.

Step 3: You may want to use colour in one place when applying colourful eyeshadow, especially if you want to make your eyes pop with a look that isn't too colourful. Apply a neutral base to your crease to act as a foundation for your colour shadow. Apply a few drops of colour to the outer corners of your eyes, and a little in the crease as well. Slowly build up the intensity of the colour.

Step 4: Using a damp brush gives you a more pigmented look by picking up a thicker layer of the eyeshadow.

Step 5: Instead of using a typical liner, use a brightly coloured eyeshadow to add colour to a colourful shadow look, or add a pop of colour to a neutral shadow look.

How to get winged eyeliner?

Step 1: Keep your elbows on a flat and steady surface while applying eyeliner with a free hand.

Step 2: Make a line on the outer edge of your eyes making an angle with your eyebrows using a pencil eyeliner. Adjust the length to fit your desired wing length.

Step 3: You should now draw a line that flicks inward with a slight curve and extends to your eye's inner corner. If you find it difficult to extend the same line in one go, extend it halfway into your upper lash line and then continue until the inner corner. If you have smaller eyes, make sure the line thins gradually.

Step 4: Fill in the gap between the upper and bottom line that forms your wing until no skin shows.

Step 5: You can leave your wings as-is if you like, but if you want to make them more striking, use liquid eyeliner to trace along the lines you have drawn with pencil eyeliner. If you plan to include this step, you can make your lines a little rough while using pencil eyeliner. With liquid eyeliner, the rough edges will be covered up to provide the perfect finish.

Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 15:38 [IST]