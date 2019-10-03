Navratri 2019 Day 5: The Best Make-up Look To Go With Your Yellow Attire Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Happy Navratri folks! The colour of day 5 of Navratri this year is yellow and you might have chosen a yellow attire to flaunt on this day. With the Navratri festivities going on it becomes difficult to come up with a new refreshing and stunning make-up look every day. But, don't you worry. We are here to help.

While yellow colour makes up for a stunning choice to wear, it becomes a little tricky while choosing a make-up look for your gorgeous attire. And that is because your attire itself has so much element to it that you fear that the make-up might look over the top. But with the right choice of shades and blending the products to perfection, you can spruce up your entire look.

The key here is to keep it subtle while adding a little pop of colour to the look. And the pop of colour should seamlessly blend in with the look. Here we have chosen a subtle pink make-up look as we think pink complements the yellow-hued outfits amazingly well.

And if you like this look, here is a step-by-step tutorial for you to create this look. Check it out!

Make-up Look For Yellow Dress

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer

Setting powder

Eyebrow pencil

Pink eyeshadow

Peachish pink lipstick

Mascara

Black eye pencil

Pink bindi

Soft pink blush

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face and blend it well.

To highlight the under-eye area and conceal any dark circles, apply some concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply the pink eyeshadow all over your lid using the fluffy eyeshadow brush. Blend it well till there is just a tint of colour left on your eyes.

Using the eye pencil, tightline your eyes.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Next, apply the lipstick on your lipstick.

To finish off the look, put the bindi on your forehead.

