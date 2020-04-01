Nargis Fakris Creates A Make-up Look Inspired By Her Wig During Quarantine And We’re Impressed!

ENGLISH

    One of the upsides of the quarantine time is that we can experiment with the things we always wanted to or probably never thought we were interested in. For our B-town divas, make-up has been that thing. Recently, Suhana Khan tried her hand at make-up and now Nargis Fakri has wowed us with her make-up skills.

    While Suhana Khan opted for a more subtle look to try, Nargis did not hold back and created full-blown unicorn colours eye make-up look. What's more interesting is that the hues of her eye make-up seemed to be inspired by a colourful wig she was wearing. Purple, blue and green was the colour of her hair that also translated into her eye look.

    View this post on Instagram

    What do you think about this look??? Cool or no cool? Tell me ? I like it. I feel like a Disney princess or something like that. .. . . . . Makeup. Foundation/ powder / tantour / lashes - @hudabeauty Under eye concealer- @wander_beauty Blush - @mac Lip stick / liquid eye liner / brow pencil - @smartgirlsmakeup . . Contact lenses - @desioeyes . . #becauseimbored #home #stayhome #stopeating #startplaying #makeup #wakeup #hair #loveit #desiolenses

    A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

    Captioning her post as, "What do you think about this look??? Cool or no cool? Tell me ? I like it. I feel like a Disney princess or something like that.", Nargis also did an IGTV video on the #Gram where she talked about her look.

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri And More

    She did the full jazz when it came to the make-up from foundation to brows and fake eyelashes. She also mentioned the products in her post. With Huda Beauty foundation as her base, she used Huda Beauty tantour to sculpt her face. The concealer from Wander Beauty and the powder again from Huda Beauty set her under-eye area flawlessly. The eye make-up from Too Faced was a glittery combination of blue in the crease, purple in the inner corner and green in the outer corner of the eyes. The eye look was completed by the liner and brow pencil from Smart Girls Makeup. Finishing off the look with the Blush from Mac and lipstick again from Smart Girls Makeup, Nargis did look like a "Disney princess or something like that".

    We loved her look. But, it was her eye make-up that stood out to us, as we are sure it did to you. What did you think about her look? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
