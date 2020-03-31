Just In
Suhana Khan Is Experimenting And Learning Make-up Tips During Quarantine
Suhana Khan is utilising the quarantine time and brushing off her skills and you would be delighted to know what...
Quarantine has turned out to be the time for learning new things. Reading, yoga, meditation- people are engaging in all sorts of activities. Now that the schools and colleges have shut down, we have lots of time to do what we wanted to. Suhana Khan's indoor activity turns out to be learning make-up tips.
View this post on Instagram
Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..
A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on
Her mother, Gauri Khan recently posted a picture of Suhana on her Instagram handle with the caption, " Learning.... make up tips". In the post, Suhana can be seen in a smokey eye and winged liner paired up with glossy lips and a high ponytail.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on
Suhana also posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle with a soft make-up look. She captioned the post as, "Experimenting💄" which gives us the hint as to who created this beautiful look. Decoding her make-up for you, she has kept her base dewy and warm with the light pink blush adding the colour back to her face. The eyes are done in dual shades of pink and brown in a smokey way. A sharp winged eyeliner frames the eyes. With ample coats of mascara and no kohl, the eye make-up is kept subtle. The glossy pink lips and the highlighted cheekbones complete the make-up.
We love this experiment of Suhana and we are sure by the time the quarantine is over she will be pro at the make-up game.
