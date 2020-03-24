Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports MS Dhoni, secret behind Chennai Super Kings success in IPL: Albie Morkel
- Movies Bollywood In Self-Quarantine: Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff Goof Around, Kartik Aaryan Cleans Dishes
- Technology OnePlus 8 Pro Shows-Up On AI Benchmark With Snapdragon 865 SOC, 12GB RAM
- News AP Class 10 2020 exams postponed
- Finance Govt Provides Compliance Relief To Companies Amid Lockdown
- Automobiles TVS Gifts Apache RR310 To Biker Due To Coronavirus Crisis: Video & Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali This Summer
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Coronavirus Pandemic: 5 Beauty Treatments To Pamper Yourself With In Times Of Self-Quarantine
The world has changed in the past few weeks more than we thought was possible. Coronavirus outbreak has led to a complete lockdown now. Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) with symptoms such as cough, cold, fever and throat pain is deadly for the young and the elderly. Most of the offices have declared work from home and people are encouraged to practice social distancing. And that is a step that was necessary considering how quickly the virus can spread in the community. This period of self-quarantine, however necessary, can also be tricky to deal with. With the active social lives that we have today, sitting at home might feel relaxing for the first couple of days. But then it becomes starts to take a toll on us. How do we keep calm during this much-needed 'stay home and be safe' situation and be productive in times of coronavirus?
Many people, including celebrities, are spreading the message of keeping calm and making the best use of time given to us. Talking to friends and family, catching up on that Netflix series, resume your reading and cooking are some of the suggestions you might have heard to combat this pandemic. Why not utilise this time to pamper yourself a bit? While you are at home working and relaxing, these quick beauty treatments can rejuvenate your body and fall in love with taking care of yourself all over again.
1. Treat Your Skin To A Glowing Mask
We all want glowing skin. A great skincare routine is vital to get that natural glow. When in self-quarantine, don't be lazy and skip your skincare routine. Wash your face in the morning using a gentle cleanser, exfoliate twice a week and moisturise your skin good. If you follow the CTM routine, keep doing it. Now, for that extra boost of glow, try some easy home remedies that can be made using the regular ingredients available in your kitchen.
Besan and rose water face pack
Besan is a great skin cleanser while rosewater being an astringent unclogs the skin pores and adds that natural glow to your face.
How much you need
- 2 tbsp besan
- 2 tbsp rose water
How to use
- In a bowl, mix besan and rose water to get a smooth paste.
- Wash your face and pat dry.
- Apply the paste to your face.
- Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
Now, if you are not a big fan of rose water, we have an alternate for you.
Honey and Tomato face pack
Tomato is a natural bleaching agent for the skin that adds glow to your face. Honey is a powerful emollient with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep your skin smooth, supple and flawless.
How much do you need
- 1 tbsp honey
- ½ rips tomato
How to use
- Blend the tomato to get tomato puree.
- Add honey to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.
- Wash your face and pat dry.
- Apply the paste to your face.
- Leave it on for 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off using cold water.
2. Tend To Your Dry And Cracked Feet
Feet are the most neglected area of our body. We see dry and cracked feet, we worry about it and then we don't do a thing to correct it. This time in self-quarantine is the perfect time to tend to your feet and bring them back to their natural soft self.
Step 1: Soak
The hard skin on your heels needs to be softened. Lukewarm water works like a charm to do that. Soak your feet in lukewarm water for about 20 minutes.
Step 2: Exfoliate
Next, you need to remove the dead skin. Use a pumice stone or foot scrubber to exfoliate your feet and get rid of the dead and hardened skin on your feet.
Step 3: Moisturise
Use a towel to clean your feet and apply a nice layer of moisturiser on your feet. Massage the moisturiser on the feet until it gets completely absorbed.
Step 4: Lock the moisture in place
To give extra protection to the feet and lock the moisture in place, add a layer of petroleum jelly to the feet and put on a pair of socks.
This treatment is best done during the night. Keep the feet covered during the night and you will wake up with soft and supple feet.
3. Give Your Hands Some Love With An At-Home Manicure
Who said that manicure can only be done at the salon by a professional. With some practice, you can master the art of doing a manicure at home. While you are at home, why not give at-home manicure a chance? Here is what you need to do.
Step 1: Remove the nail paint
The first step is to remove any residue of nail polish from the nails. Use a nail polish remover, preferably acetone-free to remove the nail paint.
Step 2: Clip and file the nails
Now that you have removed the nail paint, use a nail clip to cut your nails short to the desired length. Next, file the nails to get your desired nail shape.
Step 3: Push the cuticles
Cuticles can make your nails look messy. To get the flawless nail paint, use a cuticle pusher to push back your cuticles.
Step 4: Soak your hands
To get soft and smooth hands, all you need to relax them in some lukewarm water. Take some lukewarm water in a bowl and soak your hands in it for about 20 minutes.
Step 5: Moisturise the hands
Wipe your hands and add a layer of moisturiser to our hands to make them softer. Take your time in this step and massage your hands for a few minutes. This is an important step to relax your hands and yourself. Wipe your nails clean afterwards as the layer of moisturiser on the nails can make it difficult for the nail paint to stick to your nails.
Step 6: Apply base coat
Start the nail paint application with a coat of base coat. This is a transparent formula that gives your nails some grip and prevents the nail bed from any stains.
Step 7: Apply the nail paint
After you have given the base coat enough time to dry, apply a thin coat of nail paint of your choice. Wait for it to dry before going in for another coat.
Step 8: Apply the topcoat
To seal the deal, apply the topcoat at last after your nail paint is completely dry, of course. This adds sheen to your nails and prevents the nail paint from chipping.
4. A DIY Spa At Home
The spa is great for the hair. It cleanses your hair deeply and adds a bounce to your tresses. But, you can save yourself some time and money (which you anyways can spend keeping in mind the self-quarantine situation) by doing this DIY spa at home. All you need is a few kitchen ingredients and you are ready to roll.
What you need
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- A pot of boiled water
- Towel
How to do
- In a bowl, crack open the egg and give it a good whisk.
- Add coconut oil to it and whisk both the ingredients together well until you get a smooth mixture. Keep it aside.
- Next, you need to do is steam your hair. To do that, place the pot of boiling water on a flat surface. Make sure the pot is lidded so that no steam escapes the pot. Bend over the pot, cover your head and poy with a large towel and remove the lid.
- Steam your hair for 10 minutes.
- Apply the above-obtained egg and coconut oil mixture to your hair.
- Leave it on your hair for another 20 minutes.
- Rinse it off using cold water followed by a mild shampoo.
5. Soothe the eyes
Working from home means increased screen time and more stress on the eyes. It might be because you are working too much and under the wrong lighting or because you have extra time in your hands to watch your favourite stuff on the internet. So, a treatment to soothe the eyes is much-needed. We have 2 quick remedies for you to relax the eyes.
The cold compress
Giving a cold compress to the eyes can relax them in an instant.
What you need
- Ice cold water
- Washcloth
What to do
- Soak the washcloth in the cold water for a few seconds.
- Squeeze the washcloth and place it over your eyes.
- Leave it on for 5 minutes before repeating it again.
- Do this 2-3 times in a day and your eyes will feel super relaxed.
Aloe vera to the rescue
The amazing aloe vera has great soothing and relaxing properties that can provide your eyes the much-needed relief.
What you need
- 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
- 2 tbsp cold water
- A pair of cotton pads
What to do
- In a bowl, mix the aloe vera gel and cold water.
- Dip the cotton pads in this solution.
- Place the soaked cotton pads over your eyes.
- Leave it on your eyes for about 10 minutes before removing them.
- Do this 2 times in a day to relax your eyes.