Coronavirus Pandemic: 5 Beauty Treatments To Pamper Yourself With In Times Of Self-Quarantine

1. Treat Your Skin To A Glowing Mask We all want glowing skin. A great skincare routine is vital to get that natural glow. When in self-quarantine, don't be lazy and skip your skincare routine. Wash your face in the morning using a gentle cleanser, exfoliate twice a week and moisturise your skin good. If you follow the CTM routine, keep doing it. Now, for that extra boost of glow, try some easy home remedies that can be made using the regular ingredients available in your kitchen. Besan and rose water face pack Besan is a great skin cleanser while rosewater being an astringent unclogs the skin pores and adds that natural glow to your face. How much you need 2 tbsp besan

2 tbsp rose water How to use In a bowl, mix besan and rose water to get a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. Now, if you are not a big fan of rose water, we have an alternate for you. Honey and Tomato face pack Tomato is a natural bleaching agent for the skin that adds glow to your face. Honey is a powerful emollient with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep your skin smooth, supple and flawless. How much do you need 1 tbsp honey

½ rips tomato How to use Blend the tomato to get tomato puree.

Add honey to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

2. Tend To Your Dry And Cracked Feet Feet are the most neglected area of our body. We see dry and cracked feet, we worry about it and then we don't do a thing to correct it. This time in self-quarantine is the perfect time to tend to your feet and bring them back to their natural soft self. Step 1: Soak The hard skin on your heels needs to be softened. Lukewarm water works like a charm to do that. Soak your feet in lukewarm water for about 20 minutes. Step 2: Exfoliate Next, you need to remove the dead skin. Use a pumice stone or foot scrubber to exfoliate your feet and get rid of the dead and hardened skin on your feet. Step 3: Moisturise Use a towel to clean your feet and apply a nice layer of moisturiser on your feet. Massage the moisturiser on the feet until it gets completely absorbed. Step 4: Lock the moisture in place To give extra protection to the feet and lock the moisture in place, add a layer of petroleum jelly to the feet and put on a pair of socks. This treatment is best done during the night. Keep the feet covered during the night and you will wake up with soft and supple feet.

3. Give Your Hands Some Love With An At-Home Manicure Who said that manicure can only be done at the salon by a professional. With some practice, you can master the art of doing a manicure at home. While you are at home, why not give at-home manicure a chance? Here is what you need to do. Step 1: Remove the nail paint The first step is to remove any residue of nail polish from the nails. Use a nail polish remover, preferably acetone-free to remove the nail paint. Step 2: Clip and file the nails Now that you have removed the nail paint, use a nail clip to cut your nails short to the desired length. Next, file the nails to get your desired nail shape. Step 3: Push the cuticles Cuticles can make your nails look messy. To get the flawless nail paint, use a cuticle pusher to push back your cuticles. Step 4: Soak your hands To get soft and smooth hands, all you need to relax them in some lukewarm water. Take some lukewarm water in a bowl and soak your hands in it for about 20 minutes. Step 5: Moisturise the hands Wipe your hands and add a layer of moisturiser to our hands to make them softer. Take your time in this step and massage your hands for a few minutes. This is an important step to relax your hands and yourself. Wipe your nails clean afterwards as the layer of moisturiser on the nails can make it difficult for the nail paint to stick to your nails. Step 6: Apply base coat Start the nail paint application with a coat of base coat. This is a transparent formula that gives your nails some grip and prevents the nail bed from any stains. Step 7: Apply the nail paint After you have given the base coat enough time to dry, apply a thin coat of nail paint of your choice. Wait for it to dry before going in for another coat. Step 8: Apply the topcoat To seal the deal, apply the topcoat at last after your nail paint is completely dry, of course. This adds sheen to your nails and prevents the nail paint from chipping.

4. A DIY Spa At Home The spa is great for the hair. It cleanses your hair deeply and adds a bounce to your tresses. But, you can save yourself some time and money (which you anyways can spend keeping in mind the self-quarantine situation) by doing this DIY spa at home. All you need is a few kitchen ingredients and you are ready to roll. What you need 1 egg

2 tbsp coconut oil

A pot of boiled water

Towel How to do In a bowl, crack open the egg and give it a good whisk.

Add coconut oil to it and whisk both the ingredients together well until you get a smooth mixture. Keep it aside.

Next, you need to do is steam your hair. To do that, place the pot of boiling water on a flat surface. Make sure the pot is lidded so that no steam escapes the pot. Bend over the pot, cover your head and poy with a large towel and remove the lid.

Steam your hair for 10 minutes.

Apply the above-obtained egg and coconut oil mixture to your hair.

Leave it on your hair for another 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water followed by a mild shampoo.