Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Last week has been unexpected. With the coronavirus outbreak, the world is forced to pause. People are practising self-quarantine. But, Instagram has no reason to stop. A source of relief at times like these, Instagram has not disappointed us. Much to our delight, our favourite celebrities are keeping in touch with their fans through Instagram posts. Whether it is to post a magazine cover that was shot way before this craziness began or to encourage and help their followers to tackle the quarantine times, celebs are doing their share.

What we also saw last week were major throwback posts. It was a great trip down memory lane. Coming to the best beauty looks on Instagram last week, we have a few gems for you. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra PC: Instgram/Tatler Magazine As a responsible ‘global citizen', Priyanka has been doing her bit to educate people about COVID-19. Last week on Instagram, Priyanka went live on Instagram with doctors from WHO to spread awareness and educate her followers. Not only that. Tatler magazine released their May 2020 cover featuring Priyanka and we must say she looked marvellous. The nude make-up enhanced by the sharply contoured cheekbones was stunning. The voluminous and messy bun gave her face the lift that it needed. Sonam Kapoor After coming from London, Sonam Kapoor with her husband, Anand Ahuja has been practising quarantine for quite some time. But, this quarantine definitely did not extend to her social media. She has been quite active. Recently, she posted a picture of herself in a black attire looking stunning as ever. What we could not help but notice were the messy tresses styled in loose waves and lifting the whole look. Nargis Fakri What do you think about the basic brown smokey eyes and nude lip look? Well, if you weren't a big fan of it before, you are definitely going to be now. With her latest Instagram post in a gorgeous yellow gown with the classic brown smokey eyes, thick eyebrows and lips as nude as they can be, Nargis Fakri blew our mind away. Our applaud to the make-up artist, Maliha J Khan for creating such a simple and impactful look. Jacqueline Fernandez Rare are the instances when you see Jacqueline Fernandez in a typically Indian traditional avatar. Last week was one such instance. Jacqueline posted her look from the music video, Genda Phool and oh boy, did she look fabulous! For the song, Jacqueline took on the traditional Bengali look with rich and dewy nude bronzed make-up with a chunky red bindi. The caramel-coloured tresses styled in beachy waves and hands painted in intricate designs using Alta completed her look. We loved the look and hope to see her in more such looks.