    Nargis Fakhri Sharing Her Stunning Throwback Pictures Is A Treat For All The Fashionistas

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has been posting her photoshoots these days and impressing her fans with amazing fashion sense. The diva has been treating them with her fashion photoshoots in gorgeous outfits, which she did for the Fashion Week Online magazine in September 2019. Recently, the Main Tera Hero actress shared two throwback pictures from the photoshoot, where she is seen flaunting pink dress and black & white pantsuit. So, let us take a close look at her both the outfits and decode them.

    Nargis Fakhri In A Pink Dress

    Nargis Fakhri donned a full-sleeved pink-hued knit mini dress. Styled by Mahak Brahmawar, she layered her dress with matchinggarment and looked stunning. The Rockstar actress paired her dress with pointed silver heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and rings. On the makeup front, slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Nargis let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses.

    Nargis Fakhri In A Black & White Pantsuit

    Nargis Fakhri sported dual-toned pantsuit and exuded boss lady vibes. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel blazer, which was accentuated by side pockets. The half part of her one-buttoned was black-hued while the other half was white in colour. She teamed it with high-waist black leather pants. The Housefull 3 actress completed her look with pointed silver heels and upped her look with matching sling bag. She ditched the jewellery and painted her nails white. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Nargis pulled back her sleek wet tresses and let them loose.

    So, what do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Nargis Fakhri

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
