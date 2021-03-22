Mrunal Thakur Creates Monochrome Magic With Her Perfect Hair And On-Point Makeup In Latest Photoshoot Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Mrunal Thakur is the new make-up lover in the B-town and she has proved it plenty of times by treating us with her oh-so-glamorous looks on social media. In the whole lock-down period, she has constantly showed off her strong make-up skills by sharing pictures on Instagram one after the other. And now when she has already excelled in catching eyeballs with her make-up looks, she is in no mood to take a back seat and is out there flaunting her stunning looks.

Recently, Mrunal treated her fans with her some black and white pictures from her latest photo shoot, which is now doing rounds on the internet. In the pictures, the Super 30 actress was seen creating monochrome magic with her perfect hair and on-point make-up looks. So, let us talk about her looks in detail one by one.

So, in the first picture, Mrunal Thakur was seen resting her head on a table while flaunting her stunning look in a boat-shoulder black attire. Her hair seemed wet and she pulled them back and let it loose on her shoulder and back. Her make-up game was quite strong and bold. She flaunted winged eyeliner, that was thick and bold. The eye shadow seemed to be shiny while the points of her face- the T-zone, the cheekbones, and the jawline, were sharply highlighted from the highlighter. With glossy lip tint, the diva wrapped her look.

In the other picture, Mrunal was seen sporting a pretty and easy messy bun. She gave her hair side partition and then tied it back into a low classic bun. The some strands of her hair were out of the bun, that gave her messy look. Coming to her make-up, her brows were well filled and defined. Her eyes were highlighted by dark black kohl, oodles of mascara, and shiny eye shadow. Contoured cheekbones and lip tint, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these stunning looks of Mrunal Thakur? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram