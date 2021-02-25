Mrunal Thakur Takes Over The Spotlight With Her Bold Purple Eye Shadow And Pink Lipstick Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

There are a lot of makeup enthusiasts in the Bollywood industry, who definitely know how to get experimental with eye shadow palettes, colourful liners, and stunning shades of lipsticks. One of them is Mrunal Thakur. The Super 30 actress is truly a big makeup lover and has often shown her love for it by flaunting glamorous as well as bold looks. Recently, the diva stunned us with her yet another bold makeup look on Instagram. With dark purple eye shadow and pink lipstick, she took over the spotlight and gave us major makeup goals. Here's how you can recreate the similar look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Purple eye shadow

• Shimmering purple eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Bronzer

• Pink lip liner

• Pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Face contour brush

• Small contour brush

• Bronzer brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Dip the face contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones.

• Using the small contour brush, contour your nose as well.

• Apply blush on the apple of your cheeks, using the blush brush.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some purple eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply all over your crease. Keep the intensity dark but blend well to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Apply the same eye shadow all over your lids. Drag the eye shadow to the outer corner of your eyes as well to give the bold and dramatic effect.

• Now, take some glittering purple eye shadow and apply it on the upper lash line.

• Next, apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Fill and define your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Take the bronzer on a bronzer brush and use it to bronze up your forehead.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, fill in your lips using pink lip liner to get the fuller look.

• Apply pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, are you ready to nail this bold makeup look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram