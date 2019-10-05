Navratri Day 7: Make-up Tips For Women With Grey Hair Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

It is day 7 of Navratri and the colour of the day is grey. So, we thought why not acknowledge the beauties that flaunt their grey hair effortlessly on this day? Embracing your age and doing it gracefully should be celebrated. Your hair turning grey doesn't mean that you are less enthusiastic about make-up or that you are supposed to stick to a natural or bare face. It is just that you need to keep certain things in mind while doing your make-up.

In the day and age of dyeing the hair as soon as your hair colour starts to fade, there can be multiple reasons for you to flaunt those grey tresses. It might be that you don't want to constantly dye your hair or that you are someone who wants to own her age or it can be because you are allergic to the cosmetic hair dyes. No matter the reason, you can accentuate and show off your grey hair with some simple make-up tips and tricks. Let's look at what these are.

1. Keep Your Skin Moisturised

Keeping the skin moisturised is a great way to keep it healthy. No matter your age or the kind of make-up that you do, soft and supple skin would only help make it better. So, get a moisturiser suitable for your age and skin type and apply it regularly without fail.

2. Always Fill In Your Eyebrows

Filled-in brows can make a huge impact on your look. It defines your face and makes you look more well put-together. As we age, the colour of our eyebrow also fades. So, choose an eyebrow pencil that is the nearest possible to your eyebrow colour. Lightly fill it in. It should look natural. Even if you don't want to put but want to look polished, just fill in those brows and look at the difference that it makes.

3. A Flushed Look Can Charm Anyone

Blush is one of the must-have make-up products, irrespective of the age. When the hair turns grey, our face tends to look pale. And applying blush will counter it to add a healthy glow to your face. But make sure that you add just a tint of colour to your cheeks and don't go overboard.

Another thing that you need to remember is to use a peachish blush and not the pink ones. It just looks a little bit unnatural.

4. Highlight Your Cheekbones

We know. Highlighting seems a bit extreme on the mature skin. But, this is only for the times when you want to go out either to eat out or attend some gathering. Just lightly brush some highlighter on your cheekbones and it adds a charm to the look.

Also, you don't need to do the foundation and concealer jazz. The right highlighter will look amazing on the bare face as well. And besides, it will complement your grey hair perfectly.

5. Opt For A Bold Lip Shade

You might think that a bold lip would turn out to be a disaster for someone with grey hair and mature skin. But that isn't the case. In fact, the lip shade that suits the grey hair effortlessly is a bold lip shade such as a red or maroon. The light nude shades will make you look dull and washed out. So, get bold lip shades that go well with your skin tone and undertone and rock it without any doubt.

6. Thinly Line Your Eyes

Eyeliner can work wonders in giving your eyes some definition. It also helps to accentuate your features and make your eyes pop. But, we would suggest you to try colourful liners, one that goes well with your skin tone. Black liner will make you look pale and isn't the best colour to pair with the grey of your hair. Also, go for a pencil liner instead of a gel or liquid liner. And if you feel comfortable, apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

7. If You Want To Go For Eyeshadow, Choose A Neutral One

When it comes to choosing an eyeshadow shade, choose a neutral shade. They blend in seamlessly and help to accentuate your eyes as well. Neutral shades such as pink, nude, brown, beige and grey are a must-have in your collection.

However, if you want to stand out, you can opt for bold eyeshadow. Choose a colour that complements your skin tone.