Karwa Chauth 2019: 5 Alluring Make-up Looks From The Bollywood Divas For This Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is just around the corner. This is the day of the ladies of the house and we spend a lot of time making sure that day is perfect in every way. By this time, you must have your outfits for the day ready and excitement must be seeping into your hearts. This is a special day after all. But, make-up plays an important part in your dress up as we all want to look our best on this night.

So, have you decided the make-up look you are going to wear? If you haven't don't you worry! We have five amazing make-up looks for you from your favourite Bollywood celebrities. These are fun, funky and exquisite enough to make this day even more special for you! Check these out and take your pick!

1. The Funky Creased Eyeliner Look

If you like to keep up with different beauty trends( which isn't that easy a task), Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has the perfect make-up look for you. This look focuses on just the eyes and therefore will make you stand out from the rest. A look perfect for a deep-hued outfit, this won't take yoiu long to recreate yet look like that you have put in hours to get glam.

Here is the look decoded:

Base: The look sports a full-coverage luminous base with slightly contoured and highlighted cheekbones.

Eyes: Eyes are the main focus of this look. Apply a metallic ivory shade all over the lid, a thick creased eyeliner finishes off the eye look.

Lips: The lips are kept nude and semi-matte. You can, however, play with some soft colours to match your attire or skin tone.

2. The Soft Glam Look

Another look from Sonam that many of you ladies will love is the soft and glam make-up look. This look is fresh, elegant and graceful. If you are going for a bright red attire this Karwa Chauth paired with some chunky traditional jewellery, this look is your best bet to balance out the look as well as add some glam to it. You can, in fact, take cues from her hairstyle as well to complete the whole look. The braided bun hairdo is a great style to pair with this look.

Let's decode the look for you:

Base: For the perfectly flawless base, use a full-coverage dewy foundation. Add soft blush and highlighter on the apples of your cheeks to brighten up the look.

Eyes: Eyes are quite toned-down in this particular look. Apply some brown eyeshadow on your crease and top it off with shimmery beige eyeshadow.

Lips: The lips are better kept soft and subtle. Apply a nude pink or peach lip shade to complete the look.

3. The Fun N Fresh Look

If you want to take the full traditional route, this look is for you. Perfect for a saree, this look is crisp and precise with all your features defined to perfection. Pair this look with sleek and smooth hair parted at the middle, just like Shilpa has done, and it will look gorgeous.

Let's decode this look further:

Base: Go for a luminous base. Don't hold yourself back and apply a full coverage dewy foundation on your face and neck. Top it off with a soft blush, highligted high points of your cheeks and well-contoured cheekbones, nose and jawline.

Eyes: Eyes are pretty basic for this look. Apply a shimmery silver eyeshadow all over your eyelids and finish off the eye look with thick winged eyeliner and a nice of mascara to your eyelashes.

Lips: You need to keep the lips subtle yet evident. To do that, precisely line your lips and apply a peach or pink lipstick. Top if off with some clear gloss.

4. The Bright N Bold Look

You aren't much into make-up but it being Karwa Chauth, you do want to stand out and look pretty. In that case, Kajol has the perfect bright and bold look for you. You just need to match the shades of your make-up with that of your attire. Here we are going for a hot pink make-up look. Choose a basic hairdo with this. Either a low ponyail or a low bun will suffice.

Let's decode the look for you:

Base: The base is pretty light for this look since we are using bright colours on the eyes and lips. Use a tinted moisturiser for an even skin tone. Add some blush to your cheeks.

Eyes: There is much to do here. You just need to be particular about the placement of colour around your eyes. Take a hot pink eyeshadow on a small fluffy brush and smudge it near your upper and lower lash line. Thinly line your eyes, apply some mascara on your lashes and you are done!

Lips: Lips are the part that makes this look bright and bold. Apply a hot pink lipstick on your lipstick. If you want precision(as this is quite a bold colour), line your lips prior to applying the lip shade.

5. The Royal Nudge Look

Add a royal touch to your look this Karwa Chauth with this copper and red make-up look. This look is elegant, graceful and royal. But, you need to keep in mind that as you are playing with some bright colours, blending to perfection will play a pivotal role in bringing the whole look together. The colour palette of this look oozes royal vibes and you can pair this look with any embellished red outfit of yours.

Here is the look decoded for you:

Base: The base for this look is a tad bit heavy. Apply a semi-matte satin finish foundation all over your face and neck. Bronze up your cheeks and forhead a little and finish the base with some blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Eyes: Eyes are the fun part of this look and also the part that makes this look regal. Apply some brown eyeshadow to the crease of your eyes. Now, take a metallic copper eyeshadow on a flat brush and apply it all over your lid. Take this eyeshadow on your lower lash line as well. Apply some golden eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes. Line your eyes using black eyeliner and apply some mascara to your lashes to finish off the eye look.

Lips: This look has a bold lip. Apply a deep red lipstick on your lips. This colour complements the copper of your eyes amazingly well.

And these were five Bollywood inspired make-up looks for you to try this Karwa Chauth. We hope you try some of these looks and surprise your partner on this special day of yours. Happy Karwa Chauth!