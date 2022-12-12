Just In
How To Choose The Right Red Lipstick For Your Skin Tone
We have guided you on getting Taylor Swift's red lips, provided you with a beginner's guide for perfecting the red lips and more - and today, add to the list of the wide world of red lips - how to choose the right red lipstick for your skin tone.
The lipstick that looks bomb on your dusky friend may not work well for your wheatish skin- which is why it is important to pick lipstick shades that go well with your skin tone. There's a whole science to it, guys!
Today, we will help you with choosing the right kind of red lipstick for you - with of course your skin tone being the priority, with some help from the experts at Vogue.
A red pout has been adopted by iconic women over the years, including Betty Boop, Lucile Ball, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn to our beloved Rekha ji. So, it is only fair that you pay respect to the holy shade and choose one that is fitting for you and can bring out the Siren in you.
How To Choose The Right Red Lipstick For Your Skin Tone
If you are contemplating whether to purchase lipstick or any other coloured makeup product, the first step is to consider your skin tone. Apart from your skin colour, your skin's undertones are important considerations.
Step 1: You can determine whether your skin has warm or cool undertones by examining the veins on your back.
- If they are predominantly green, your skin has warm undertones.
- If they are predominantly blue, your skin has cool undertones.
- Your undertones may be neutral if you cannot choose just one colour out of them.
Step 2: Alternatively, you can try the same test with jewellery.
- If you look best wearing silver jewellery, your undertone is probably cool.
- If you look best wearing gold jewellery, your undertone is likely warmer.
- If both work for you, your undertone is likely neutral - lucky!
Step 3: Now, on to picking the right shade of red lipstick.
- With cooler undertones, it is best to choose blue or purple reds, which help prevent the skin from looking washed out.
- Warmer skin tones can handle warmer, more orange-red tones, which stand out against the skin.
- Neutral undertones are available for those who want the best of both worlds.
In order to determine if the lipstick tester is suitable for you, hold it up to your veins. The next step is to apply the colour that checks all of these boxes to your lips.
