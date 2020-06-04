Hina Khan’s Top Make-up Looks Without Eyeliner Will Convince You That You Don’t Need One Either Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

A relentless soul, Hina Khan has made her mark in the glistening world of cinema. The last couple of years has witnessed the rise of Hina Khan like never before. And not just in the work capacity. Hina Khan has captured the attention of many through her stunning looks she keeps posting in her Instagram handle. There probably be a make-up trend that Hina Khan has not given a try.

In her many make-up looks, you will more than a few that redefine how we think make-up should be. Kohl or eyeliner is a must-have beauty product for most of the ladies. We rely on it so much that for many of us lining the eyes is all the make-up that we do. We can not think of make-up sans eyeliner. But that is the beauty of make-up. There are no rules. You can create a make-up look like you want to.

So today, we refer to Hina's make-up look book and tell you how you can make a bold statement with a make-up look that does not need kohl or eyeliner to complete it.

Swapping Eyeliner With Eyeshadow Who said you can only use a black eyeliner to line your eyes. You have as many eyeliner shades as you have eyeshadow shades. Hina Khan often uses a metallic or pastel eyeshadow to line her eyes. You don't need the traditional eyeliner when you can have so much fun with the eyeshadow, right? Highlighter Game On! Your eye look matters so much because it is the most eye-catchy part of the entire make-up. To make up for the lack of eyeliner, why not play with some highlighter. Hina Khan can be often seen in a sun-kissed make-up look that does not need an eyeliner to stand out. The glow on your face won't let you down. A Pop Of Colour A pop of bright colour like neon pink, statement yellow, electric blue and bright orange on the inner corner of your eyes instantly lifts up your look. Hina Khan's look is all the proof you need. When you do not want to do much, just a bright shadow on the inner corner of your eyes to have that effortless look without eyeliner. A Statement Eyeshadow With a statement eyeshadow shade like an intense teal, electric blue, marron etc. who needs an eyeliner? Hina Khan with the sizzling eyeliner-less make-up is oh-so stunning and a head-turner. Bold Lips And Crazy Mascara Long and curled lashes make your eyes look bigger and instantly brightens up your face. Hina Khan has used trick along with a very bold and sensual lip shade to ditch the eyeliner and still make a statement and you can do that too.