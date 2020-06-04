ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hina Khan’s Top Make-up Looks Without Eyeliner Will Convince You That You Don’t Need One Either

    By

    A relentless soul, Hina Khan has made her mark in the glistening world of cinema. The last couple of years has witnessed the rise of Hina Khan like never before. And not just in the work capacity. Hina Khan has captured the attention of many through her stunning looks she keeps posting in her Instagram handle. There probably be a make-up trend that Hina Khan has not given a try.

    In her many make-up looks, you will more than a few that redefine how we think make-up should be. Kohl or eyeliner is a must-have beauty product for most of the ladies. We rely on it so much that for many of us lining the eyes is all the make-up that we do. We can not think of make-up sans eyeliner. But that is the beauty of make-up. There are no rules. You can create a make-up look like you want to.

    So today, we refer to Hina's make-up look book and tell you how you can make a bold statement with a make-up look that does not need kohl or eyeliner to complete it.

    Array

    Swapping Eyeliner With Eyeshadow

    Who said you can only use a black eyeliner to line your eyes. You have as many eyeliner shades as you have eyeshadow shades. Hina Khan often uses a metallic or pastel eyeshadow to line her eyes. You don't need the traditional eyeliner when you can have so much fun with the eyeshadow, right?

    Array

    Highlighter Game On!

    Your eye look matters so much because it is the most eye-catchy part of the entire make-up. To make up for the lack of eyeliner, why not play with some highlighter. Hina Khan can be often seen in a sun-kissed make-up look that does not need an eyeliner to stand out. The glow on your face won't let you down.

    Array

    A Pop Of Colour

    A pop of bright colour like neon pink, statement yellow, electric blue and bright orange on the inner corner of your eyes instantly lifts up your look. Hina Khan's look is all the proof you need. When you do not want to do much, just a bright shadow on the inner corner of your eyes to have that effortless look without eyeliner.

    Array

    A Statement Eyeshadow

    With a statement eyeshadow shade like an intense teal, electric blue, marron etc. who needs an eyeliner? Hina Khan with the sizzling eyeliner-less make-up is oh-so stunning and a head-turner.

    Array

    Bold Lips And Crazy Mascara

    Long and curled lashes make your eyes look bigger and instantly brightens up your face. Hina Khan has used trick along with a very bold and sensual lip shade to ditch the eyeliner and still make a statement and you can do that too.

    More HINA KHAN News

    Read more about: hina khan instagram makeup
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue