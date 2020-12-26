Gauahar Khan Makes Us Go Awww As She Does Hubby Zaid Darbar’s Makeup Before Nikaah Ceremony Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on 25 December 2020, which was Christmas day. From complementing each other in stunning ivory ensembles to giving adorable and lovable poses, the two shared beautiful moments and shelled out major couple goals. They had a fairytale wedding and the pictures and videos from their nikaah ceremony are doing rounds on the internet.

One video from their wedding day is now going viral on the internet, which shows the duo sharing a cute moment right before getting hitched. In the video, Gauahar is seen doing hubby Zaid's makeup to ensure that her groom looks nothing less than perfect on their big day. While Gauahar is seen standing with a face powder on her hand as she applies it on Zaid's face, Zaid is seen sitting in front of a mirror. Later, in the same video, she is seen fixing her own dupatta over her head as she steps out for the ceremony.

Talking about Gauahar Khan's makeup look, well, keeping the face flawless, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were filled, thick, pointed, and looked natural. She applied black kohl on her waterline and a thin line of eyeliner on her upper lash line. The actress went for light-hued golden eye shadow and applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. She softly blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink blush and finished off her make-up look with dark red lip shade. Gauahar pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat tied bun and adorned it with white mogra flowers.

Not just her make-up was beautiful, but it was also her attire that looked gorgeous. She wore embellished sharara set with heavy gold-toned jewellery. On the other hand, Darbar too exuded regal vibes in his sherwani and looked handsome.

Pic Credits: Gauahar Khan