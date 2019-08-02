One Product Make-up Look: How To Create A Monochromatic Look Using Lipstick Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Wouldn't life be so much easier if we could use just one product to do our entire make-up? With hoards of make-up products being launched every day and various artists telling us their make-up routine over the internet, we almost feel compelled to do an hour-long jazz to look presentable.

But, you shouldn't let all of that get into your head. Doing make-up is an art and there are no specific rules when it comes to that. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. You can always use the make-up products and brushes interchangeably to suit your needs. And it's perfectly fine to do that. When it comes to make-up there is just one rule and that is there are no rules.

So, spread your wings and play with make-up without any boundaries. Owing to that, today we have a one product make-up look for you. If you're not afraid to try something new and to wear a monochromatic look, you'll definitely want to try this.

You can either use a lipstick, preferably blush pink or a lip and cheek tint to create this look. It is a simple look that has three simple steps. Let's begin!

1. The Cheeks

Apply the lipstick or the lip and cheek tint on your cheekbones. Use a big fluffy brush to blend it in. You can also use your fingertips if you want. But, you need to take your time blending it until you're left with a natural flush to your cheeks.

2. The Eyes

The next step is to add some colour to your eyelids. With a light hand, apply the lipstick or the lip and cheek tint all over your eyelids. Use dabbing motions to blend it in with the help of your fingertips. Blend it in until it gives a light pink hue to your eyelids.

3. The Lips

Lastly, we come to the lips. Apply the lipstick or the lip and cheek tint to your lips with a very light hand. If you want, you can use your fingertips to make the lip colour a little sheer.

And that's it! It might seem scary to use a single colour all over your face, but if you take your time blending it you will get a subtle and flushed make-up look. Give it a try and you might just love it. And do share your thoughts in the comments section below.