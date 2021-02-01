Mouni Roy Shows How To Ace Daytime Party Look With Her Glamorous Subtle Makeup Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is undeniably one of the most beautiful faces in the glamorous industry. She enjoys a huge number of fan following not only because of her popular roles but also for her stunning looks. Though the diva has a great skin and her natural beauty is what we all admire but she is also a big make-up enthusiast. From glam to dewy to subtle, Mouni's makeup skills are quite sharp and what impresses us the most is the makeup choice that she makes, according to weather, time, and event. Be it eyebrows, eye makeup or a lip shade, each part of her make-up is always on point.

Recently, Mouni shared a set of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a grey-hued saree and looking super stunning in it. The Brahmastra actress teamed it with glam yet subtle makeup look, which was highlighted by black eyeliner, metallic eye shadow and light-pink lip shade. Though her eye makeup was strong but it was low toned so it looked subtle or we can say a perfect daytime party look. So, let us take a look at her makeup closely and decode it for beauty goals.

What you need

• Moisturiser

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Eyebrow pencil

• Matte metallic brown eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Black kohl

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Contour

• Highlighter

• Pink blush

• Light pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• To start off, apply a nice layer of moisturiser on your face. Give it a few minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

• Now, apply a primer on the T-zone of your face. Using dabbing motion to blend the primer in and leave it for a few minutes.

• Next, apply a low to medium coverage foundation on your face. Blend it well using a damp beauty blender.

• Apply concealer on your under eye area and over the lids. Blend it using the same damp beauty blender.

• Immediately top off the concealer with a setting powder. This is done to prevent your concealer from creasing.

• Use an eyebrow pencil to sharply fill and define your eyebrows.

• Moving on to the eyes, take some matte metallic brown eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids. Apply two to three coats but blend it well to avoid harsh edges.

• Apply the same eye shadow in the inner corner of your eyes and drag it to your lower lash line as well.

• Using black kohl, sharply line your lower waterline and tight-line your eyes.

• Starting from the inner corner of your eyes to the outer corner, apply a thick line from black eyeliner on your upper lash line.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes. You can also make use of false eyelashes and coat it with mascara.

• Apply the same mascara on your lower lashes as well.

• Contour your nose and cheekbones, using the contour brush.

• Apply pink blush on your cheekbones with a very light hand.

• Apply some highlighter on the high points of your face. The high points of your face are your cheekbones, the tip of your nose, your brow bone, and cupid's bow.

• To finish off, apply a light-pink lipstick on your lips.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

So, what do you think about this subtle makeup look of Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy's Instagram