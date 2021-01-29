Just In
Mouni Roy Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Elegant Black Dress And She Teams It With Sports Shoes
Mouni Roy looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest outfit and gave us a fashion goal. So, if you are planning on attending an event or have a date night or date morning, Mouni Roy's ensemble is ideal for you. Moreover, her styling was also done perfectly and so, we have decoded this look of hers for you.
So, Mouni Roy was spotted at Santacruz in a black dress and she looked impressive. The diva wore a plain-black dress that was full-sleeved and featured a v-neckline. It was a bodycon dress that was gathered on one side and featured a subtle side slit. The Gold actress definitely looked smart and awesome and showed us that a little black dress can never go out of fashion. She teamed her dress with a pair of black and white sports shoes, which added to the comfort quotient. So, ladies, are you inspired now to team a black dress with shoes instead of sandals?
She notched up her look with a delicate necklace, which went well with her look. She sported black shades that made her look smarter. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look. Mouni Roy looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.