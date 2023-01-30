Wedding Makeup Tips: An Easy Guide To Do Your Own Makeup For Wedding Make Up Tips oi-Trupti Palav

Well, the wedding season is back and we are sure that you have been invited to quite a few. Now, when it comes to getting ready for special occasions, flaunting a fabulous outfit is simply not enough. You need to complement and complete the look with some makeup too. To get ready for weddings or other events, it may not be always possible to get help from a makeup expert. You can follow easy steps to do your own makeup to get ready for the wedding!

Here's an easy guide to doing your own makeup for a wedding:

Step 1 - Prep The Skin

Before starting the makeup, wash your face and pat it to gently dry. Remember that, prepping the skin is really important. To achieve the same, hydrate your skin. Apply a moisturiser that suits your skin type. You can also use an organic face oil that promises that extra shine and glow.

Step 2 - Use a Concealer

Use a concealer that is one shade darker than your skin tone. Gently apply the same over your dark circles, and pigmented areas if any. Better use a beauty blender or soft brush to apply the concealer.

Step 3 - Use a Foundation

Take enough drops of foundation and apply it across your face with soft dabbing movements. Always go for a foundation that matches your skin tone and type. If you don't wish to use a foundation, you can use a BB cream too.

Step 4 - Set the Base

The next step to prep for your makeup is to use a face powder to let the base blend well with your skin.

Step 5 - Blush it Up

Once the base is set perfectly, it is time glam up your face with shine and glow. Apply blush with shimmer details. The best option is to use a matte-finish blush, especially if you have textured skin. You can also use a highlighter for that extra bling and sparkle!

Step 6 - Apply Mascara

When it comes to doing your own makeup, it is better to keep it basic and fuss-free. It is best to avoid heavy makeup for the eyes. Avoid doing shimmery eyelids as they can appear overpowering. Simply apply mascara and curl those lashes to say a thousand words. Apply one or two coats of mascara. Now add sleek eyeliner and kohl if you prefer.

Step 7 - Highlight the Lips

Now it's time to add some colour to the lips. Pick a shade that can complement your chosen attire. A bold red lipstick or plum pink shade mostly goes well with all coloured outfits. Use a lip liner first and then fill the lip colour with pace and precision.

Step 8 - Highlight the Brows

Eyebrows are mostly overlooked when doing up makeup. But prepping the same will help highlight your entire face. Simply brush the eyebrows and use the eyebrow highlighter. Use a brownish tint highlighter to give it a natural look.

Step 9 - Set It with Spray

Once you are happy with your makeup, the final step is to set the makeup. Use a hydrating spray across your face. It not only works as a protective shield to your face but also adds a glow!

