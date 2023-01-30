Just In
Makeup Tips 2023: 5 Makeup Trends That Are Going To Be Popular This year
For makeup enthusiasts, 2023 is going to be an exciting year on the trends front! From statement eyes, and neutral lip colours to metallic highlighters, one can try different trends to upscale the chosen attires and looks. This article guides you over some of the most popular makeup trends of 2023, which you can get inspired from to add an impressive touch to your everyday or special day makeup look!
Here are 5 makeup trends that will be popular in 2023:
1. Dramatic Wings
Let your eyes speak a thousand words seems to be the makeup motto for 2023. While statement eyes continue to be the forever stylish makeup trend, the dramatic cat-eye wing is likely to make a wave for the must-do makeup trend.
Achieving the dramatic wings is super simple. Just use a liquid eyeliner with a fine tip to form a precise line and then extend it outwards and upwards. Popular American Singer and copywriter Camila Cabello is famous for her edgy eyeliner look and you can get inspired by her Instagram looks to form dramatic eyes for a special occasion look!
2. Y2K Palette
Y2K makeup was no doubt popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, it is making a huge comeback in 2023 too. The basic concept here is to try soft, playful colour palettes for eyes, cheeks, and lip colours. Soft pastels and metallic makeup are great ways to introduce drama and glamour to the casual look. Take a cue from singer and model Dua Lipa's various futuristic makeup looks. Plus Y2K palette is perfect for a holiday look as well!
3. Blush
Applying blush comes as naturally as possible to complete any makeup look. It is a staple for every day, as well as special events, and looks. It is making a comeback in 2023 and applying blush helps add a pop of colour to the cheeks. Simply put, applying blush helps complement your eye and lip makeup as well. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been seen sporting dewy makeup on her Insta looks.
To achieve a natural flush to the cheeks, select a powder or cream blush to experiment with different shades and blush application techniques.
4. Futuristic Metallics
Futuristic metallics are going to be a huge makeup trend in 2023. The basic makeup concept here is all about applying metallic colours and glossy shades to form a shiny and dramatic look. Be it gold, silver, chrome or iridescent; you can experiment with eye-catchy hues on eyes, lips, or cheeks. Metallic eyeshadows and highlighted eyelids are the perfect way to jazz up the natural makeup look. You can also create bold lips with futuristic metallics by keeping the rest of the makeup subtle!
5. Bold or False Lashes
Another way to create dramatic eyes apart from dark kohl or liner is with bold or false lashes. Mascara application allows for adding a much-intended volume to the eyelashes. If you feel, you can still do with more dramatic lashes look, then you can consider using false lashes. The overall dramatic lashes avatar can be further accentuated with eyeliner, kohl, and highlighted eyebrows.
