In An Uncanny Neon Yellow Eye Look, Sara Ali Khan Urges You To Rewrite The Rules In Bold! Make Up Tips

Neon is 'the' beauty trend right now and we all love experimenting with the neon colours. We love to see neon, to wear neon and to sport different shades of neon. And our B-town beauties are no different.

The bubbly and talented actress Sara Ali Khan who started her acting journey with the movie 'Kedarnath' last year, has won many hearts not only with her acting but also with her oratory. She pleasantly surprised us through her latest Instagram post where she urges you to rewrite the rules in bold.

Wearing a neon yellow eye make-up with a beautiful neon green that lined her eyes, she notched up her make-up game. It was an uncanny look that might not be everybody's cup of tea, but it would surely tug the beauty enthusiasts out there. Paired up with glossy pink lips, this look is worth giving a try.

And so, today at Boldsky, we've decoded this look for you in an easy step-by-step tutorial. Have fun while recreating this look!

Recreating Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Eye Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Soft pink blush

Silver highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Bumblebee yellow eyeshadow

Neon yellow eyeshadow

Neon green eyeshadow

Mascara

Black eyeliner

Baby pink glossy lipstick

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Eyeliner brush

Blush brush

Setting spray

Setting powder

How to recreate the look

Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face using dabbing motions. Leave it for a few minutes to get absorbed into the skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Now apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted triangle shape and blend it using the same beauty blender.

Immediately set the concealer using the setting powder to prevent it from creasing.

Apply the same concealer on your eyelids and blend well. This acts as your eyeshadow base.

Dip the fluffy eyeshadow brush in the bumblebee yellow eyeshadow, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid, extending on the inner and outer corner of your eyes, and dragging it on your lower lash line as well. You can go in with another coat of this eyeshadow. Join the upper and lower lash eyeshadow to give it a slightly winged shape. Blend the eyeshadow well at the edges.

Now, take the neon yellow eyeshadow on the flat brush and apply it over the bumblebee yellow eyeshadow, applying it on the lid, inner and outer corner and also dragging it on the lower lash line. Blend the edges well.

Using the black eyeliner, line your upper lash line, lower waterline and tight line your eyes.

Now take the neon green eyeshadow on the liner brush and use it to line your eyes above the black eyeliner. Smudge the green eyeshadow using the fluffy brush.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry down a bit before going in with another coat.

Take the blush on the blush brush, tap off the excess, smile a bit and apply it on your cheekbones.

Apply the highlighter on the cheekbones and the tip and bridge of your nose.

Apply the lipstick and you're done.

To finish it off, spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

